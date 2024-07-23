Chart courtesy of GDOT

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) recently provided details on forthcoming transportation programs and projects receiving funding as a result of a $1.5 billion investment from Gov. Brian P. Kemp's amended Fiscal Year 2024 budget recommendation, recently approved by the state's General Assembly.

Georgia continues to benefit from unprecedented economic growth paired with conservative state fiscal management. Increases in population and commercial activity also are putting more traffic on the Peach State's roadways than ever before, the agency noted in a July 18 news release.

The additional funding will enable GDOT and local governments to invest in the state's transportation infrastructure, helping keep up with higher construction costs in the face of historic inflation, and expediting strategic projects across Georgia.

During this year's 2024 Legislative session, Kemp recommended — and the Georgia General Assembly appropriated — monies from the state's budget surplus to support transportation infrastructure improvements by advancing timing for key projects and begin new strategic efforts.

Funding was appropriated to the programs below and will be allocated by GDOT as noted:

Airport Aid, worth $98 million, will advance improvements at many general aviation airports (excluding Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport). The program's grant is a 372 percent increase over the last budget.

Local Roads will get $250 million, a 117 percent increase, in state funding for every city and county for local transportation investments.

GDOT's Capital Construction program is to receive $593 million. The award represents a 58 percent increase and will go toward managing cost increases due to inflation and expediting 24 projects in the agency's existing pipeline of projects over a total of 43 years.

The Capital Maintenance program's allocation of $50 million will increase that GDOT budget by 32 percent to resurface state highways around the state.

GDOT's new Freight Program is slated to receive $500 million for 18 projects devoted to freight-carrying infrastructure which will begin to improve efficiency, safety, and reliability for the transportation of goods across Georgia.

A recent GDOT report, entitled the Georgia Freight Planning Analysis, found that freight movement will nearly double across the state in the coming 25 years, increasing traffic congestion and imposing higher product costs.

Strategic transportation investment can mitigate the impacts of that additional freight movement, with projects that can be found in the Georgia Statewide Freight Plan, the Coastal Empire Study and other plans developed by the state transportation agency.

"Over the last few years, we've welcomed unprecedented job creation to all regions of the Peach State, and this funding will ensure our already reliable infrastructure network can meet the needs of that incredible growth," Kemp noted.

"I want to thank [Lt. Governor Burt Jones, Speaker of the House Jon Burns], and members of the General Assembly for their support of this generational investment as we work together to keep Georgia the best state for opportunity. In the months and years ahead, hardworking Georgians will see further improvements to the roads and bridges they drive each day."

New Funding to Quicken Many State Transportation Projects

Because growth impacts every corner of Georgia, an initial portion of these funds will be used to move the needle on 42 critical freight and capital construction projects, according to GDOT.

Of those, 19 are new projects focused on added roadway capacity, new access to interstate highways, and the kickstart of a new generation of ideas to improve the state's transportation network at critical growth locations.

Approximately 80 percent of the freight and capital construction funds will go directly to construction, for projects that can now be advanced to completion and delivery. Other major projects recently identified from plans will begin preliminary work, readying them for future phases when funding for those phases is identified.

GDOT said that, in total, these monies will accelerate projects by more than 40 years.

"As a result of continued population and economic growth that makes Georgia a more prosperous state for our citizens, Georgians experience firsthand the impact of added demand on our roadways and transportation system on a daily basis," explained Robert Brown, chair of the Georgia State Transportation Board.

"With this monumental investment in state transportation infrastructure and the ongoing support of Gov. Kemp and the Georgia State Legislature, we are now equipped to execute on this group of projects that will provide new safety and economic benefits for Georgians across the state," he added

