Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority Receive Grove Training in Italy

Wed April 01, 2020 - National Edition
Manitowoc


GPHA purchased the two RT530E-2 rough terrain cranes in January 2020 and is using them to handle general cargo at the Port of Tema, the largest ports in Ghana. Technicians from Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority (GPHA) visited Manitowoc’s facility in Niella Tanaro, Italy, to learn proactive maintenance and basic repairs on the Grove RT530E-2 rough-terrain crane.

Technicians from Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority (GPHA) visited Manitowoc's facility in Niella Tanaro, Italy, to learn proactive maintenance and basic repairs on the Grove RT530E-2 rough-terrain crane.

Manitowoc offers training for technicians on demand year-round from its Manitowoc Crane Care facilities around the world.

"Our trainer was tremendous in helping us understand the basic repair works, how to read the schematics diagrams and troubleshooting the error codes," said Ing. Abdul-Fatawu Abdullah, senior mechanical engineer at GPHA.

Grove Master Engineer Mirco Minoccheri taught the five-day program, which focused on how to identify and then solve issues on the rough-terrain crane and included lessons around a variety of the Grove RT530E-2 operations, including:

  • Hydraulic schematics
  • Load sensing and proportional controls
  • CAN-BUS data transfer
  • Electricals and electronics
  • Error codes interpretation

"The training's main goal was to familiarize the technicians on how to use the Manitowoc Crane Care technical documentation and where to find answers to everyday questions, which if not proactively addressed, often causes problems," Minoccheri said.

The RT530E-2 is a 33 ton (30 t) capacity crane with a 95 ft. (29 m) full-power boom, plus an optional 26 to 45 ft. (7.9 to 13.7 m) telescopic swingaway, which delivers a maximum tip height of 146 ft. (44.5 m).

The boom is made from 100 k.s.i. steel, which eliminates weight and maximizes structural capacities.

The compact dimensions of the RT530E-2 make it easy to maneuver around congested job sites, while the inverted outrigger jacks and hydraulic disc brakes on all wheels make it excellent for challenging terrains, according to the manufacturer.

Manitowoc Crane Care offers online and on-site training, as well as live training at its facilities around the world. Manitowoc has six Crane Care training centers across the world, located in Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Dubai, Singapore and Germany.

All centers are equipped with a range of training tools, including simulators of the operational systems used by Manitowoc cranes. The simulators enable trainees to deepen their knowledge of hydraulic, electrical and pneumatic principles; practice troubleshooting procedures; and learn basic lessons on software programing, all with the goal of giving clients quick and efficient service. The use of simulators helps technicians to practice a wide range of actions on the different operational systems found in crane models.

For more information, visit www.manitowoc.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

