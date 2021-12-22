Gilbane Building Company has been selected to serve as construction manager for the second phase of TD Garden's extensive renovation and expansion project in Boston.

Gilbane was selected for the second phase after having successfully completed the first phase of work, which included an enhanced spectator experience by creating a new "front door" entrance while providing multiple new restaurants and amenity spaces, improved theater-type seating and advanced audio-visual technology.

Designed by SCI Architects, the second phase renovations include upgrades to existing visitor locker rooms, performer rooms, bathrooms and shower facilities, a new laundry room, staff locker rooms, a first-aid room and the addition of an ADA accessible section on the fifth floor at the Sportsdeck.

Design-assist utilities upgrades include all new building systems in the renovated spaces, including ultraviolet germicidal and dehumidification systems in the locker and laundry areas, as well as an upgraded Daktronics Game Clock system. The scope also includes extensive plumbing rough-in expansion in the occupied spaces to account for the additional loads.

"The Gilbane team is thrilled to continue our partnership with TD Garden," said Craig Skurka, senior project executive and director of the Boston Interiors Group for Gilbane. "We look forward to delivering the second phase of renovations at this landmark venue just as we did the first — with a commitment to client satisfaction and safety with minimal interruptions to ongoing operations."

Phase two renovations of TD Garden are scheduled to be complete by September 2022.



