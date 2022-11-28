Gilbert and Alessi will work on consolidating the U.S. market for Gilbert's vibratory pile drivers (MG-60 and MG-90 models) and its most recent release, the hydraulic drop hammer. (L-R) are Heidi Danbrook, Gerry Alessi and Martin Arcand.

Gilbert Products announced its new partnership with Alessi Equipment Inc. for the distribution of its construction equipment in the eastern portion of the United States.

Together, the companies will work on consolidating the U.S. market for Gilbert's vibratory pile drivers (MG-60 and MG-90 models) and its most recent release, the hydraulic drop hammer.

"We are very excited to work with Gerry Alessi and his dynamic team. They have great knowledge of the pile driving industry and will be able to support customers with their construction projects," said Heidi Danbrook, sales manager at Gilbert Products.

Located in Mont Vernon, N.Y., Alessi Equipment has been in the construction industry for more than 30 years. Its team has been involved in roads, bridges, buildings projects of every kind.

"We are very excited to add the Gilbert product line to our company. We believe this is an excellent addition to our line of premium attachments in the construction industry. The Gilbert product is of the highest quality equipment , something we strive in bringing to our customers. We look forward to this new partnership with Gilbert, ourselves and our customers," said Alessi Equipment.

Founded in 1986, Gilbert is a world leader in the design of forestry, planermill, construction and trail maintenance equipment.

Founded in 1988, Alessi Equipment has concentrated exclusively on selling and servicing hydraulic attachments for demolition, construction and recycling jobs of every kind.

