    Gilead Sciences Begins On New California Manufacturing Hub

    Gilead Sciences begins construction on a new state-of-the-art Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing Technical Development Center in Foster City, California. The facility marks a significant investment in biologics and AI-enabled technology to advance next-generation therapies.

    September 30, 2025 - West Edition #20

    Gilead Sciences


    A rendering of the Gilead Sciences Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing Technical Development Center.
    Gilead Sciences rendering
    A rendering of the Gilead Sciences Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing Technical Development Center.

    Gilead Sciences broke ground on Sept. 3, 2025, on its new Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing (PDM) Technical Development Center (NTDC) at the company's Foster City, Calif., headquarters.

    This milestone marks continued momentum in Gilead's multi-year strategy to drive growth and scientific leadership across virology, oncology and inflammation, increasingly built on growing biologics capabilities.

    It is part of Gilead's planned $32 billion investment in U.S. innovation through 2030. This investment is projected to generate more than $43 billion in economic value nationwide, strengthening America's biopharmaceutical leadership while fueling high-quality jobs, research and domestic manufacturing.

    "This new facility is part of our vision for delivering next-generation therapies and a cornerstone of Gilead's $32 billion investment commitment in the United States," said Daniel O'Day, chairman and CEO of Gilead Sciences. "We have multiple construction projects under way, all of which will generate thousands of American jobs and help to drive U.S. leadership in global biopharma innovation."

    The five-story, 180,000-sq.-ft. facility will serve as a hub for innovation and collaboration across technical development and manufacturing teams. Designed with flexible pilot lab space and advanced digital infrastructure, the NTDC will accelerate technology transfer and support the advancement of next-generation biologics across Gilead's pipeline.

    It will feature digitally enabled systems, autonomous robotics and real-time digital monitoring, making it one of the most AI-enabled centers in the biopharma industry.

    The company did not name a contractor or the project's price tag.

    The new facility will strengthen Gilead's biologics capacity and capabilities, a central pillar of the company's growth strategy. This investment builds on Gilead's broader efforts to expand research and manufacturing in the United States, create more than 3,000 direct and indirect jobs and advance equitable access to health care nationwide.

    "California is proud to be home to Gilead Sciences and its ongoing investment in innovation and jobs right here in Foster City," California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis said. "This new Technical Development Center is more than a milestone for Gilead; it's a win for all who will benefit from its breakthroughs. It demonstrates that when we invest in domestic biomanufacturing, we strengthen supply chains, create thousands of good-paying jobs, and keep America at the forefront of life-saving innovation."

    This groundbreaking is part of a broader expansion at Gilead's Foster City headquarters.

    In addition to the NTDC, the company is developing two other facilities: a new research building designed to accelerate scientific discovery, already under construction, and a biologics manufacturing facility that will expand domestic production capacity.

    These investments further build on Gilead's strong history of U.S. investment, with more than $15 billion over the last decade, and reinforce the company's role as a major contributor to the U.S. biopharmaceutical industry and a vital partner in driving scientific innovation and solutions for patients.




