Timothy O’Quinn (L), sales representative boom drills, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, and Eric Crosson, vice president, Gill Rock Drill Company Inc.

Gill Rock Drill Company Inc. will be supplying Sandvik's comprehensive range of boom drills, rock tools and full aftermarket support for customers in the states located in New Jersey and counties of Maryland, Virginia and eastern Pennsylvania, effective June 20, 2020.

Gill Rock Drill Co. Inc., based in Lebanon, Pa., is a family owned and operated full service manufacturing and distributor organization providing equipment and tooling sales, service support, contracting and rentals to the drilling industry. Operating since 1915, its goal is to continually build strong, lasting relationships with their customers based on the premises of honesty, integrity and trust.

Eric Crosson, vice president, said, "We are excited to expand what has been a long lasting business relationship with Sandvik. This is a tremendous opportunity to continue our support of the drilling marketplace with the high quality products they have to offer. Having a local dedicated representative like Gill Rock will prove to be a tremendous asset to Sandvik. Our commitment to excellent customer service and support matches well with the leading edge drill technology Sandvik has available."

With this appointment, Sandvik reinforces its commitment to providing local customer support, while at the same time allowing customers to benefit from dealing with a global company, according to the company.

Paul Painter, distribution network manager, USA, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, said, " We are very pleased to build this partnership with Gill Rock Drill and have them represent our brand. With their legacy position in our core business segments we have a great partner that can offer the right technical solution and support to the market."

For more information, visit www.rocktechnology.sandvik/.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.