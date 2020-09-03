Giorgio Carera: Fifteen Years of Leadership at FAE USA

Giorgio Carera came on board as CEO in early 2005 in the very infancy stage of the company.

Building and rapidly growing a brand-new distribution and a dealer network in North America is a daunting task for any group to undertake. In the case of FAE, one person — Giorgio Carera — took on this task for the Italian land clearing and construction equipment manufacturer and created a deeply rooted FAE USA operation, which continues to maintain rapid growth on a monthly basis. He not only met the company's goals, he shattered their expectations.

"Giorgio has always been an important contributor for the company and a strong pillar for FAE," said Diego Scanzoni, president of FAE Group. "He is a man that puts the company before everything else, just as he does with his family. He is a manager that never gave up in tough times and to whom challenges gave an even stronger motivation to make FAE USA successful. He has a great passion for the company, the industry and the business. He is a man of integrity that regenerates strategies to improve the company each and every day. In the course of these last 15 years, he has been able to adapt and grow with the company and to pass down his great passion and love for the product to his team. Together, we will achieve more goals and success."

Carera came on board as CEO in early 2005 in the very infancy stage of the company with the primary focus on the U.S. marketplace and was charged with the responsibility of putting down roots and setting the stage for initiating a rapid growth of distribution. FAE USA initially started in a small warehouse space in Grayson, Ga., and had exactly two committed dealers — one on the West Coast, one on the East Coast, and the original operation setup consisted of just two people.

After Carera came on board, he set out to find suitable land and the best deal for building a new purpose-built facility for the North American headquarters. This endeavor brought him to select Hall County and the Flowery Branch/Oakwood area in Georgia to be the best selection and the most inviting and industry friendly community for this long-term commitment.

The organizational chart for many manufacturers sees their top leadership in the capacity of CEO or director for an average of maybe seven to eight years. At FAE USA, Carera has been in the CEO position for 15 years. Given the success he has achieved, the passion for the growth of the company and his commitment to the quality of the product line, there seems to be absolutely no letting up or stepping aside for Carera anytime in the near future. There seems to be a contagious philosophy that Carera holds that pervades the entire organization. That philosophy includes the simplistic values of treating people right, having fun and completely and totally enjoying what you do.

Today, FAE USA has well over 30 full-time employees, more than 300 dealers in the United States, and the company continues to add high quality staffers to the organization on an annual basis. The retention of staff members is a testament to Carera's business philosophies of quality people — selling and servicing a quality product.

When Carera was recently interviewed for his assessment and thoughts about FAE, he started by saying, "The ownership is very dynamic, innovative and they have a focused vision. Narrowed down to my personal business thoughts, I see FAE as a great company, with a great product and top-notch support. They gave me a solid opportunity and the freedom to develop it as I see fit. Bottom line, I continue to see a big future for myself because of the innovation of the company as a whole.

"FAE constantly evolves and now has more than 1,000 dealers globally," added Carera. "I find it exciting to be a part of a company that sets industry standards for a wide range of products. FAE is a company that continues to grow and invest in human capital, innovation and marketing. The leadership at the top tier is solution-based and very proactive in all sectors of our business."

The company is seeing record sales months in 2020, and every year becomes better than the one before. So, life is good for Carera who enthusiastically said, "I look forward to the next 15 years as FAE USA's CEO."