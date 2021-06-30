(msgsphere.com photo)

LAS VEGAS (AP) Crews are marking a construction milestone at the MSG Sphere, a globe-shaped, $1.8 billion Las Vegas entertainment and media venue being built by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Officials planned a "topping out" ceremony on June 18, 2021, after providing a media tour inside the domed frame of the venue. It's set for completion in 2023.

Nick Tomasino, vice president of construction of MSG Entertainment, told reporters the next steps are to attach the venue's immense high-definition LED screens and to frame its exosphere, which will feature 580,000 sq. ft. of programmable lighting.

Once enclosed, the largest and highest-resolution LED screen on Earth will wrap the audience in an immersive environment, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

All 17,500 seats are designed to face the stage, with advanced acoustics and an infrasound haptic system delivering deep vibrations to enable guests to feel sound.

"There's not a bad seat in the house," Tomasino said.

When completed, the structure behind the Venetian and Palazzo resorts and Sands Expo and Convention Center will be 366-ft. (111.6 m) tall — more than half the height of the Palazzo — and 516 ft. (157.3 m) wide at its widest point.

