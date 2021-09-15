The 75th Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo was held Sept. 9 to 11 at the Upper Peninsula State Fairgrounds in Escanabe, Mich. Fabick CAT co-sponsored the event with the Great Lakes Timber Professionals (GLTPA).

The expo kicked off with a live band and fireworks, sponsored by Ponsse.

The expo is the largest logging and heavy equipment gathering in the Midwest. More than 200 dealers and manufacturers showcased the latest equipment and technology for the timber industry at both indoor and outdoor displays.

In addition to the expo, Roland Machinery, the GLTPA and Komatsu America Corp. sponsored the Great Lakes Forwarder Challenge, which was open to all experienced operators. Prizes ranged from $1,000 and a trip for first place, to $100 for fifth place.

The GLTPA is a non-profit organization that represents the forest industry for members in Michigan and Wisconsin. GLTPA is committed to leading the forest products industry in sustainable forest management.

