GLTPA Hosts 75th Annual Logging, Heavy Equipment Expo

Wed September 15, 2021 - Midwest Edition #19
CEG


The 75th Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo was held Sept. 9 to 11 at the Upper Peninsula State Fairgrounds in Escanabe, Mich. Fabick CAT co-sponsored the event with the Great Lakes Timber Professionals (GLTPA).

The expo kicked off with a live band and fireworks, sponsored by Ponsse.

The expo is the largest logging and heavy equipment gathering in the Midwest. More than 200 dealers and manufacturers showcased the latest equipment and technology for the timber industry at both indoor and outdoor displays.

In addition to the expo, Roland Machinery, the GLTPA and Komatsu America Corp. sponsored the Great Lakes Forwarder Challenge, which was open to all experienced operators. Prizes ranged from $1,000 and a trip for first place, to $100 for fifth place.

The GLTPA is a non-profit organization that represents the forest industry for members in Michigan and Wisconsin. GLTPA is committed to leading the forest products industry in sustainable forest management.

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

Worthington of Indeco; Lane Devereaux of Miller Bradford; Kevin Potter and Neil Detra of Case Construction; and Dan Soley, vice president of Miller Bradford.
 
(L-R): CrossTrac Equipment’s Brian Denny, Andy Aska, Armando Moreno and Anthony Radeka were at the GLTPA Expo with a LiuGong 915E excavator.
McCoy Construction & Forestry featured a cornhole contest at its booth. The game was constructed by Mike Sanville of Sanville Logging.
McCoy Construction and Forestry offered a history lesson.
Woodland Equipment displayed its Tigercat line of forestry equipment.
Crosstrac Equipment displayed the Timberpro TN 7250 equipped with a JP Skidmore CF-22 harvester at the entrance to its display area.
The JP Skidmore CF-22 head is engineered to fit a 25-ton class carrier. This harvester features dual knife and roll clamp cylinders; dual leveler motors; the addition of a lower knife; a larger 36-in. saw bar; and an upgraded IQAN control system allowing the operator to select joystick functions.
Roland Machinery Company displayed the Komatsu line of forestry equipment as well as some of its Komatsu Construction machinery.
Fabick CAT had the new Weiler H157 track harvester with the updated PF 48 harvesting head.
Ponsse North America Inc. had plenty of traffic in its display area at the annual three-day event.
(L-R) are Pat Mead of Alta Equipment Company; Connor Campbell of Alta Equipment Company; Broc Stenberg of Deep Creek Land Revival and his grandfather, Carl, who began Stenberg Brothers 65 years ago, with a Fecon FTX200 mulcher.
(L-R): Trevor LaChance, Mason LaChance and Al LaCosse, all of V. LaCosse Logging, talk with Todd Gustafson of Fabick CAT about this Weiler 157 harvester.
(L-R): Ron Raith; Laurie Kent and Greg Porter, all of Scandinavian Forestry Equipment, brought an EcoLog 590 and a LogMax 7000C harvester to the GLTPA Expo.
(L-R) are Matt Hanson of McCoy Construction & Forestry; Mike Miskovich of MM Timber Harvesting; and Dale Gessell of McCoy Construction & Forestry with a John Deere 768L-11 grapple skidder.
(L-R): Brad Jackson and Ed Harris of Roland Machinery Company introduce the Komatsu 931 harvester with a Komatsu C144 harvesting head to Dave and Marvin Nelson of Nelson Forest Products.
(L-R): At the GLTPA Expo with the Komatsu D39PX dozer are Jeremy Boettcher of Roland Machinery Company; Tim Schmidt of Roland Machinery Company; Raleigh Floyd of Komatsu; Marcus Steigerwaldt of Komatsu; and Scott Barnhart of Roland Machinery Company.
Rob Faber of Bandit Industries brought the Bandit Intimidator 19XPC chipper and the Bandit 3590XL whole tree chipper.




