List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    GMW JCB Adds Thunder Creek Fuel & Service Solutions to New Product Lineup

    GMW JCB in San Juan, Texas, has included Thunder Creek's field fueling and maintenance solutions in its equipment lineup to cater to customers working in remote areas. Thunder Creek's innovative solutions cater to various industries and aim to keep heavy equipment operational in challenging conditions.

    Thu November 21, 2024 - West Edition
    Thunder Creek Equipment


    Thunder Creek designs and manufactures innovative, premium fueling and preventative maintenance solutions that are used in a variety of industries including construction, roadbuilding, oil and gas, and utility construction.
    Photo courtesy of Thunder Creek Equipment
    Thunder Creek designs and manufactures innovative, premium fueling and preventative maintenance solutions that are used in a variety of industries including construction, roadbuilding, oil and gas, and utility construction.

    GMW JCB of San Juan, Texas, has added the Thunder Creek lineup of field fueling and service solutions to its new equipment sales lineup.

    The full-line JCB dealer serves the greater Rio Grande Valley and South Texas with everything from excavators and backhoes to skid steers and telehandlers.

    "We are focused on bringing a new level of professional service and support to the heavy equipment industry in South Texas," said Tony Warmka, managing member, GMW JCB. "We work with businesses who regularly work in remote areas where access to fuel and service fluids is complicated — Thunder Creek gives us a solution for those operations to keep their heavy equipment up and running no matter where they are or in what kind of conditions they are working in."

    Thunder Creek designs and manufactures innovative, premium fueling and preventative maintenance solutions that are used in a variety of industries including construction, roadbuilding, oil and gas, and utility construction, the manufacturer said. This includes the original No-HAZMAT Fuel & Service Trailer (MTT), the Multi-Tank Oil Trailer (MTO), and Service and Lube Trailer (SLT).

    "South Texas presents a lot of opportunity for economic and infrastructure growth much like the rest of the state of Texas," said Larry Lea, vice president of sales, Thunder Creek Equipment. "Between the continued strength of the oil and gas industry, plus all of the regional development and infrastructure demands that come along with it, we're proud to work alongside GMW JCB to serve the needs of the region."

    For more information, visit ThunderCreek.com.

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Louisville Pump Station Receives $230M Update

    Amtrak Secures $112M in Federal Funds to Upgrade 13 Projects in Northeast Corridor

    Hitachi Construction Machinery Wins Silver in 2024 Anthem Award

    Turner Construction Leads $675M Concourse Project

    Bobcat Celebrates Season of Giving With Volunteerism, Hurricane Relief, Philanthropic Support

    MassDOT Plans to Replace Cape Cod's Sagamore Bridge With Two, Three-Lane Spans

    HIPOWER Unveils T4F Mobile Power Models

    Illinois DOT Celebrates Completion of I-55 Interchange Near Joliet, Shorewood



     

    Read more about...

    GMW JCB TEXAS Thunder Creek Equipment Trailers







    \\ \\ \\