GMW JCB in San Juan, Texas, has included Thunder Creek's field fueling and maintenance solutions in its equipment lineup to cater to customers working in remote areas. Thunder Creek's innovative solutions cater to various industries and aim to keep heavy equipment operational in challenging conditions.

Photo courtesy of Thunder Creek Equipment Thunder Creek designs and manufactures innovative, premium fueling and preventative maintenance solutions that are used in a variety of industries including construction, roadbuilding, oil and gas, and utility construction.

GMW JCB of San Juan, Texas, has added the Thunder Creek lineup of field fueling and service solutions to its new equipment sales lineup.

The full-line JCB dealer serves the greater Rio Grande Valley and South Texas with everything from excavators and backhoes to skid steers and telehandlers.

"We are focused on bringing a new level of professional service and support to the heavy equipment industry in South Texas," said Tony Warmka, managing member, GMW JCB. "We work with businesses who regularly work in remote areas where access to fuel and service fluids is complicated — Thunder Creek gives us a solution for those operations to keep their heavy equipment up and running no matter where they are or in what kind of conditions they are working in."

Thunder Creek designs and manufactures innovative, premium fueling and preventative maintenance solutions that are used in a variety of industries including construction, roadbuilding, oil and gas, and utility construction, the manufacturer said. This includes the original No-HAZMAT Fuel & Service Trailer (MTT), the Multi-Tank Oil Trailer (MTO), and Service and Lube Trailer (SLT).

"South Texas presents a lot of opportunity for economic and infrastructure growth much like the rest of the state of Texas," said Larry Lea, vice president of sales, Thunder Creek Equipment. "Between the continued strength of the oil and gas industry, plus all of the regional development and infrastructure demands that come along with it, we're proud to work alongside GMW JCB to serve the needs of the region."

