RTC's Rokbak RA40 truck is required to move hundreds of tons of fill material across the largest industrial park in the world.

The state of Nevada may be famous for its casinos, but it was far from a gamble when Reno-Tahoe Construction (RTC) added Rokbak to its fleet of machinery for a huge excavation project.

As a well-established contractor working throughout the state of Nevada, RTC prides itself on "construction with integrity" and "getting the job done right". And to get the job done right, you need the right equipment. That's why it secured an RA40 articulated hauler, supplied by long-time dealership partner Shafer Equipment Company.

RTC approached Shafer when it was tasked with an excavation project at a site within the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center. Measuring 107,000 acres (167 sq. mi.), it's the largest industrial park in the world.

Rokbak in Nevada

The RA40 is busy helping with the creation of individual building pads within the large commercial complex. Required to transport a mix of dirt and rocks — including shot rock, the hauler has a maximum payload of 41.9 tons and has been customized with a tailgate to maximize payloads and load retention.

RTC entered the site in mid-2021 and has already excavated, hauled and placed more than three million cubic yards, with another 2.8 million cubic yards yet to go, over 230 acres.

"I've been driving the RA40 since delivery and have seen first-hand the first-class performance and the hauler's ability to navigate all site conditions effortlessly," said RTC operator Renee Maas-Thoyre.

"It provides excellent visibility and it's easy to see around you while backing up — thanks to the combination of the large mirrors, rear-view camera and monitor."

RA40 Delivers On All Fronts

"Though our site may be busy, with vehicles moving around all day, my cab is quiet and comfortable," explained Maas-Thoyre. "I can adjust the seat for my ride when other drivers have taken the wheel and, with our extreme weather and excessive heat warnings, the HVAC and temperature control has been a blessing."

The RA40 cab has pressurized capabilities and a HVAC and air flow system, offering more control and comfort for operators.

Other key performance features of the RA40 include great traction and an effective power-to-weight ratio, which ensures material is moved as quickly as possible in all conditions. With this functionality, customers can achieve maximum productivity at a minimal cost.

Reducing operational costs even further, as well as enhancing safety, are the force-cooled multi-disc brakes. Supported by an electronically activated exhaust brake and a six-stage modulating transmission retarder, the RA40 benefits from longer brake component lifecycles.

The Silver State

Industry, earthworks and excavation are engrained into Nevadan identity. Its nickname of "the Silver State" refers to the silver mining industry, a vital part of Nevada's early history when people flocked to the desert to try and strike it lucky. The city of Sparks, where Shafer Equipment Company is based, lies just outside of Reno in Washoe County and is named after a former Nevada governor who represented the now-defunct Silver Party.

Today, just 9 mi. outside of Sparks at the Tahoe-Renoe Industrial Center, is where the RA40 can be found continuing the state's rich heritage of earth-moving.

Shafer Equipment Company, the authorized Rokbak articulated hauler dealer of northern Nevada and parts of northeast California, celebrated its 20th anniversary in June 2023. The company has been providing RTC with heavy construction equipment for over a decade, via direct sales, rental purchase options and leasing solutions, and the RA40 works alongside eight Shafer Equipment Company-supplied Gen10 Terex Trucks TA400 haulers, plus a TA300 being deployed as a 6,000-gal. water tanker.

"We love working with RTC," said Shafer Equipment Company Sales Representative Jim Crouse. "Every time they approach us, they obviously expect the best and most suitable equipment for each project and I'm happy to say we haven't let them down — and the RA40 is continuing this success story."

Success in the U.S.

Less than two years after rebranding, Rokbak articulated haulers can now be found across the United States, from East Coast to West. Approximately 60 percent of the machines that leave the Motherwell factory currently head across the Atlantic, with Rokbak having approximately 35 dealers in North America, encompassing around 90 different locations.

"It's great to see that our hauler is having a positive impact on such a large-scale project with RTC in Nevada," said Rokbak Regional Sales Manager Greg Gerbus. "Rokbak haulers are robust and reliable and this is exactly the kind of project that the RA40 was designed for."

For more information, visit www.rokbak.com.

