GOMACO Introduces New High-Production Screed

Mon February 10, 2020 - National Edition
GOMACO


GOMACO’s screed has an auger, finishing cylinder and trailing screed to finish concrete in one pass. It also is capable of advancing up to 4 ft. (1.2 m) in a single pass.
GOMACO's screed has an auger, finishing cylinder and trailing screed to finish concrete in one pass. It also is capable of advancing up to 4 ft. (1.2 m) in a single pass.

GOMACO is introducing a high-production truss-mounted screed for paving bridge decks, flat slabs and floors. The new screed can advance up to 4 ft. (1.2 m) in a single pass, drastically reducing finishing time and providing savings on concrete delivery costs and total project labor.

It features a 5.7 ft. (1.7 m) long leading auger with a high-production strike-off action that reduces the number of puddlers needed out front. A 5 ft. (1.5 m) long finishing cylinder, directly behind the auger, compacts and finishes the concrete in a single pass. A 6 ft. (1.8 m) trailing screed provides the final finish to the surface of the concrete with a GOMACO-designed vibratory system.

The high-production screed with a design for tilt and skew is mounted to the GOMACO C-450 truss system. The new mount is instrumental for the optional 3D package to finish to a 3D design model. The new GOMACO screed system now allows contractors to economically finish city streets, concrete floors, bridge decks, tunnels and canals at widths up to 104 ft. (31.7 m), according to the manufacturer.

For more information, visit www.gomaco.com.



