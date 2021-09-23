Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

GOMACO Invitational #39 Returns to Ida Grove, Iowa

Thu September 23, 2021 - National Edition
GOMACO


(L-R): GOMACO Invitational #39 “Grand” Champions were from the Mapleton course and included team members David Barthel of Faris Machinery; Rick Schwer of Roads and Bridges magazine; David Shelstad of MOBA AG; and Randy Bach, GOMACO.
(L-R): GOMACO Invitational #39 “Grand” Champions were from the Mapleton course and included team members David Barthel of Faris Machinery; Rick Schwer of Roads and Bridges magazine; David Shelstad of MOBA AG; and Randy Bach, GOMACO.
(L-R): GOMACO Invitational #39 “Grand” Champions were from the Mapleton course and included team members David Barthel of Faris Machinery; Rick Schwer of Roads and Bridges magazine; David Shelstad of MOBA AG; and Randy Bach, GOMACO. Champions from the Ida Grove course (L-R) were Elroy Buren of Complete Concrete; Juan Velasquez of C.W. Matthews Contracting; Brian Buchholtz of Anderson Contractors; and Kent Godbersen, GOMACO. Champions from the Holstein course (L-R) were Blake Driskell of Gerdan Slipforming Inc.; Al Stoakes of Iowa Fluid Power; Jim Gunderson of Legends Concrete; and Scott Wilson of M.I.C.I. Champions from the Odebolt course (L-R) were Mark Kline of Danfoss Power Solutions; Shane Jager of Cain Ellsworth and Company; Terry Hennessey of Fabick CAT; and Kevin Garcia of Trimble Navigation. Putting Champions from the 2021 GOMACO Invitational were Andru Small (L) of Terry Equipment and Mike Leinbaugh of GOMACO. The 2021 Contractors’ Shoot-Out champions (L-R) were Peter Sundell of Stewart & Sundell; Tim Frerichs of Michels Paving; and Blake Driskell of Gerdan Slipforming Inc.

After an unprecedented year off, the GOMACO Invitational #39 returned, welcoming guests from the United States and Canada back to enjoy one another's company and a few rounds of golf. The weather did not disappoint, cool mornings gave way to sunny afternoons making for perfect golf weather.

The GOMACO Invitational began on Sept. 14, with the Putting Tournament. Computer generated teams of two battled it out on four different greens at the Ida Grove Golf and Country Club, with the top team from each green advancing to the Putting Championship. Crowned this year's putting champions were Andru Small of Terry Equipment, Bloomington, Calif., and Mike Leinbaugh of GOMACO, Ida Grove, Iowa.

Immediately following the Putting Tournament was the Contractors' Shoot-Out, which featured six, three-person teams of GOMACO contractors competing in a five-hole tournament. The highest scoring team on each hole was eliminated. This year's Contractors' Shoot-Out Champions were Blake Driskell of Gerdan Slipforming Inc., Cape Girardeau, Mo., Tim Frerichs of Michels Paving, Brownsville, Wis., and Peter Sundell of Stewart & Sundell, N. Las Vegas, Nev.

On Sept. 15, the Invitational Scramble best-ball tournament began mid-morning on the four area golf courses: Ida Grove, Holstein, Mapleton and Odebolt. Computer-generated teams of four played 18 holes, after which each course champion advanced to the Championship round played at the Ida Grove course.

The "Grand" Champion team was from the Mapleton Course and included Randy Bach, GOMACO (retired), Ida Grove, Iowa; David Barthel of Faris Machinery, Commerce City, Colo.; David Shelstad of MOBA AG, Minnetonka, Minn.; and Rick Schwer of Roads and Bridges Magazine, Arlington Heights, Ill. They won the Mapleton tournament with a score of 64, or six under par.

The Ida Grove tournament champion team members, with a score of 59, or 11 under par, included Kent Godbersen, GOMACO, Ida Grove, Iowa; Brian Buchholtz of Anderson Contractors, Pierre, S.D.; Elroy Buren of Complete Concrete, Rapid City, S.D.; and Juan Velasquez of C.W. Matthews Contracting, Marietta, Ga.

The first-place team from Odebolt, with a score of 65, or six under par, included Kevin Garcia of Trimble Navigation, Westminster, Colo.; Mark Kline of Danfoss Power Solutions, Norwalk, Iowa; Shane Jager of Cain Ellsworth and Company, Sheldon, Iowa; and Terry Hennessey of Fabick CAT, Fenton, Mo.

The champion team from Holstein, with a score of 59, or 11 under par, included Al Stoakes of Iowa Fluid Power, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Blake Driskell of Gerdan Slipforming Inc., Cape Girardeau, Mo; Jim Gunderson of Legends Concrete, Rochester, Minn.; and Scott Wilson of M.I.C.I., Shakopee, Minn.

GOMACO Corporation is a leader in concrete construction equipment with headquarters in Ida Grove, Iowa. GOMACO equipment will slipform concrete streets and highways, airport runways, curb and gutter, sidewalks and recreational trails, safety barrier, bridge parapet and irrigation canals. Support equipment includes grade trimmers, concrete placers, concrete placer/spreaders and texturing and curing machines.

The company also offers equipment to finish flat slabs, bridges and slopes. GOMACO will consult on unique concrete paving applications and equipment needs. Products are offered through a worldwide distributor network for local sales, parts, and service expertise.

For more information, visit gomaco.com. 




Today's top stories

Wildish Construction Replacing 70-Year-Old Bridge in McMinnville

E.B. 'Ed' Abel Jr. Passes Away

Tips for Selecting the Best Modern Fuel Storage Solution

Connecticut DOT to Make Repairs Following Tropical Storm Ida

USDOT to Provide $628M for I-405 Construction Project

AUSA Grows U.S. Market for Its Unique Compact Equipment

Net-Zero Arrives: e-Revolution Picks Up Steam

East-Central Georgia Getting Key Upgrade to U.S. Highway Corridor



 

Read more about...

golf GOMACO Iowa






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo