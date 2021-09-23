(L-R): GOMACO Invitational #39 “Grand” Champions were from the Mapleton course and included team members David Barthel of Faris Machinery; Rick Schwer of Roads and Bridges magazine; David Shelstad of MOBA AG; and Randy Bach, GOMACO.

After an unprecedented year off, the GOMACO Invitational #39 returned, welcoming guests from the United States and Canada back to enjoy one another's company and a few rounds of golf. The weather did not disappoint, cool mornings gave way to sunny afternoons making for perfect golf weather.

The GOMACO Invitational began on Sept. 14, with the Putting Tournament. Computer generated teams of two battled it out on four different greens at the Ida Grove Golf and Country Club, with the top team from each green advancing to the Putting Championship. Crowned this year's putting champions were Andru Small of Terry Equipment, Bloomington, Calif., and Mike Leinbaugh of GOMACO, Ida Grove, Iowa.

Immediately following the Putting Tournament was the Contractors' Shoot-Out, which featured six, three-person teams of GOMACO contractors competing in a five-hole tournament. The highest scoring team on each hole was eliminated. This year's Contractors' Shoot-Out Champions were Blake Driskell of Gerdan Slipforming Inc., Cape Girardeau, Mo., Tim Frerichs of Michels Paving, Brownsville, Wis., and Peter Sundell of Stewart & Sundell, N. Las Vegas, Nev.

On Sept. 15, the Invitational Scramble best-ball tournament began mid-morning on the four area golf courses: Ida Grove, Holstein, Mapleton and Odebolt. Computer-generated teams of four played 18 holes, after which each course champion advanced to the Championship round played at the Ida Grove course.

The "Grand" Champion team was from the Mapleton Course and included Randy Bach, GOMACO (retired), Ida Grove, Iowa; David Barthel of Faris Machinery, Commerce City, Colo.; David Shelstad of MOBA AG, Minnetonka, Minn.; and Rick Schwer of Roads and Bridges Magazine, Arlington Heights, Ill. They won the Mapleton tournament with a score of 64, or six under par.

The Ida Grove tournament champion team members, with a score of 59, or 11 under par, included Kent Godbersen, GOMACO, Ida Grove, Iowa; Brian Buchholtz of Anderson Contractors, Pierre, S.D.; Elroy Buren of Complete Concrete, Rapid City, S.D.; and Juan Velasquez of C.W. Matthews Contracting, Marietta, Ga.

The first-place team from Odebolt, with a score of 65, or six under par, included Kevin Garcia of Trimble Navigation, Westminster, Colo.; Mark Kline of Danfoss Power Solutions, Norwalk, Iowa; Shane Jager of Cain Ellsworth and Company, Sheldon, Iowa; and Terry Hennessey of Fabick CAT, Fenton, Mo.

The champion team from Holstein, with a score of 59, or 11 under par, included Al Stoakes of Iowa Fluid Power, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Blake Driskell of Gerdan Slipforming Inc., Cape Girardeau, Mo; Jim Gunderson of Legends Concrete, Rochester, Minn.; and Scott Wilson of M.I.C.I., Shakopee, Minn.

GOMACO Corporation is a leader in concrete construction equipment with headquarters in Ida Grove, Iowa. GOMACO equipment will slipform concrete streets and highways, airport runways, curb and gutter, sidewalks and recreational trails, safety barrier, bridge parapet and irrigation canals. Support equipment includes grade trimmers, concrete placers, concrete placer/spreaders and texturing and curing machines.

The company also offers equipment to finish flat slabs, bridges and slopes. GOMACO will consult on unique concrete paving applications and equipment needs. Products are offered through a worldwide distributor network for local sales, parts, and service expertise.

For more information, visit gomaco.com. 

Today's top stories