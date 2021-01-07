Gonzalo Gonzalez

iBUILT, the new design-build-operate company powered by technology, announced that Gonzalo Gonzalez, manufacturing and electronic engineering expert and former senior director of manufacturing engineering at Tesla and vice president of operations and engineering at Jabil, has joined the company as chief manufacturing officer.

In this position, Gonzalez will play a key role in driving the manufacturing innovations that will underscore the company's transformative, product-based approach to constructing buildings offsite, producing structures with a standardized set of components and highly customizable designs, according to the company.

Gonzalez brings more than 20 years of experience in designing, leading and driving large-scale and highly efficient manufacturing solutions to head the company's offsite manufacturing at iBUILT's facility in Pennsylvania. In addition to overseeing the day-to-day operations, Gonzalez will help nurture and develop the on-site company culture, focusing on upskilling workers and creating an environment that enhances learning and advances innovation.

"iBUILT is disruptive. This company is reimagining the fundamentals of the construction industry by streamlining the design and build processes and making great strides towards efficiency," said Gonzalez.

"Although the construction industry is one of the largest in the world, it's the least digitized and has lacked innovation for decades. Joining the team presents an opportunity to be a changemaker and to create better and more efficient ways to build."

iBUILT launched in November 2020 with more than $150 million in signed deals and $600 million of new deals in negotiation, and since launching the company has increased its pipeline of new deals in negotiation to more than $1 billion.

The company is redefining the construction value proposition by re-imagining the entire design, development and construction processes to create end products — buildings — that are more sustainable, meet the highest standards nationally and are "smarter" than those that result from a traditional development approach, according to a news release.

To achieve approximately 20 percent lower construction cost and 50 percent faster construction, iBUILT uses modern technology and controlled offsite manufacturing, and seamlessly integrates design, detailing, fabrication and onsite assembly.

"Gonzalo is a leader in manufacturing and we are thrilled to have him join the iBUILT team. His deep experience in manufacturing environments around the world provides him the insight and skills necessary to deliver top-tier products at scale. We are bringing together all the critical pieces to transform how buildings are built, and Gonzalo will play a lead role in streamlining our design and manufacturing process.

"The ability to attract Gonzalo from Tesla speaks volumes about the potential here at iBUILT, and this vision has already attracted a range of world class small- and medium-sized enterprises," said Ayall Schanzer, chief strategy officer at iBUILT.

Gonzalez's experiences leading the manufacturing and development of some of the most cutting-edge technologies position him perfectly to head iBUILT's offsite, integrated manufacturing operation, according to the company.

For more information, visit www.ibuilt.com.