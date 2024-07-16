List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Google to Invest Another $2.3B Into Ohio Data Centers

    Google announces an additional $2.3 billion investment in central Ohio data centers to support services like search, Gmail, and YouTube. This adds to the $4.4 billion already invested since 2019. The specifics of the investment remain undisclosed, but data centers are seen as a revenue source for local governments, despite their high energy demands.

    Tue July 16, 2024 - Midwest Edition #15
    Associated Press


    Google’s data center in Douglas County, Ga.
    Photo courtesy of Google
    Google’s data center in Douglas County, Ga.

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Google will invest an additional $2.3 billion to support three data center campuses in central Ohio, the company announced June 18.

    The tech giant has centers in New Albany and Lancaster and one under construction in Columbus to help power its services such as search, Gmail, maps, cloud and YouTube for users around the world. The latest investment is in addition to the $4.4 billion that Google has spent in central Ohio since 2019.

    The company has not disclosed how the investments will be made or how they will be divvied up among the data center operations.

    Data centers have proliferated across the United States and become a welcome revenue source for local governments. They also require a large amount of electricity and high-voltage transmission lines.




