Gov. Announces Pennsylvania Construction Projects to Resume May 8

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced the restart of construction projects statewide starting Friday, May 8.

"Over the past six weeks, Pennsylvanians have come together like never before to halt the spread of COVID-19," said Wolf. "It has not been easy, but it has paid off. Today, we are taking small steps toward a degree of normalcy … on May 8, construction will resume statewide.

"I want to caution that we will not be resuming operations as they were in February. We're going to continue to take precautions that limit our physical contact with others, and we will closely monitor this to see if it can be done safely."

These limited steps forward will be closely observed in the coming days and weeks to ensure that they do not result in a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, in which case the governor will use his authority under the emergency disaster declaration to resume restrictions to protect public health and safety.

Public and private residential and non-residential construction may resume statewide starting Friday, May 8, in accordance with safety guidance that will be issued by the administration shortly. Construction projects already deemed life-sustaining may continue while adhering to social distancing, personnel limits and other guidance as announced by the administration.