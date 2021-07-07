Gov. Eric J. Holcomb announced a commitment of $475 million in funding dedicated to three transformational infrastructure projects across southern Indiana that will enhance Indiana's top-rated transportation network as the Crossroads of America.

The three projects announced are:

Design and construction of significant improvements to U.S. 231 in Dubois and Martin counties, between Interstates 64 and 69. Roadwork will begin as soon as 2022.

Extending State Road 101 from U.S. 50 to the Ohio River in Switzerland, Ohio and Dearborn counties.

Construction of Indiana's approach to the I-69 Ohio River Crossing near Evansville, starting in 2024.

"Indiana's location and extensive transportation network make our state one of the most attractive places in the country to do business and create jobs," Holcomb said. "These projects will better connect our communities, enhance commerce within and beyond our borders and deliver value for Hoosiers for generations to come."

The state will invest $75 million for design and construction of added travel lanes, passing lanes and intersection improvements at strategic locations on U.S. 231. The improvements will significantly reduce congestion in the Jasper and Huntingburg areas and improve safety and mobility throughout the approximately 48-mi. corridor from I-64 near Dale to I-69 near Crane. Construction is anticipated to begin by late 2022.

INDOT will begin development of an approximately $200 million extension of State Road 101 to connect with the existing portion of the highway at U.S. 50 near Milan and at the Ohio River crossing via Markland Dam near Vevay. The 25-mi. new highway extension will provide a direct connection for Dearborn, Ohio and Switzerland County communities to both I-71 and I-74 and offer a new cross-river route for freight traffic through Southeast Indiana. Initial planning for the project will begin within the next year.

Since 2016, Indiana and Kentucky have worked together on developing the I-69 Ohio River Crossing near Evansville. INDOT will begin designing the Indiana approach to the Ohio River which includes an interchange with the existing I-69 and Veterans Memorial Parkway and an approximately 1.5 mi. new-terrain portion of I-69 approaching the Ohio River, an investment of $200 million.

As both states design and build respective approach portions of the project, INDOT and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will continue to partner on development of bridge portion of the project. Once fully connected, I-69 will be a continuous interstate from the U.S.-Canada border near Port Huron, Mich., to the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.

"Modern, safe, reliable transportation infrastructure is a ‘must have' to compete for talent, growth and job creation in today's economy," INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness said. "With Indiana's commitment to taking care of our existing roads and bridges and our investment in major projects, our state is delivering a transportation system that plays a major role in creating one of the nation's best business climates."

