    Gov. DeWine Invests $137.5M Investment in Roadway Safety

    Ohio Gov. DeWine and ODOT director Boratyn announce $137.5M investment in 55 traffic safety projects in 41 counties. Focus on pedestrian safety, reducing roadway departure crashes. Program aims to address high-risk road locations with history of crashes. Results show decline in traffic deaths since 2021.

    Mon August 11, 2025 - Midwest Edition #17
    Ohio DOT


    ODOT photo

    Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Pamela Boratyn, Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) director, announced July 3, 2025, $137.5 million in funding for 55 new traffic safety projects in 41 counties across the state.

    The funding awards are part of Ohio's Highway Safety Improvement Program, which invests more per capita on roadway safety than any other state.

    "Ensuring the safety of Ohio's roadways is always one of our top priorities," said DeWine. "Whether you're driving or walking, we want every Ohioan to get where they're going safely."

    Of the funded projects, 22 will directly improve pedestrian safety through the construction of sidewalks, shared use paths, or improvements to crosswalks. Last year, 125 pedestrians were killed in Ohio. So far this year, there have been 50 pedestrians killed.

    Five of the projects will target roadway departure crashes — when a vehicle leaves the travel lane and veers off the road — by widening the shoulder of roadways or realigning curves. Roadway departure is the top factor in fatal crashes, accounting for about half of all traffic deaths in Ohio each year.

    Ohio's Highway Safety Improvement Program addresses road locations with a history of fatal or injury crashes where other safety improvements have not been effective.

    "These targeted, data-driven investments not only improve safety for local communities but strengthen the transportation system across Ohio," said Boratyn. "With the largest highway safety program per capita in the nation, we're seeing real results — traffic deaths have been declining since 2021."

    Other roadway safety improvements funded in this round of the grant program include intersection upgrades, roundabouts, reduced collision U-turns and a realignment project.

    For more information, visit transportation.ohio.gov.




