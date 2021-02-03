Equipmentdown-arrow
Gov. Holcomb Announces Next Steps in Development of I-69 Ohio River Crossing

Wed February 03, 2021 - Midwest Edition #3
Indiana Department of Transportation

Gov. Eric J. Holcomb announced that the Indiana Department of Transportation will take the next steps to advance development of an Interstate 69 crossing over the Ohio River near Evansville.

The state has identified a preferred route alternative in partnership with the Commonwealth of Kentucky that will include a new, four-lane tolled Interstate 69 bridge over the Ohio River and retain one of the existing U.S. 41 Ohio River bridges to support local traffic. The remaining U.S. 41 Ohio River bridge will be non-tolled.

"Our globally recognized transportation network and prime location make Indiana one of the most attractive places in the U.S. to do business," Holcomb said. "Advancing the I-69 Ohio River Crossing as we finish construction of I-69 between Evansville and Indianapolis further enhances our connectivity regionally and nationally. Our progress on this transformational effort sends a strong message to job creators that Indiana will continue to offer best-in-class infrastructure for generations to come."

Selection of the preferred alternative route allows for publishing of a final environmental impact statement and record of decision, both of which are expected in 2021. Kentucky and Indiana will share costs for the $1.5 billion design and construction of the project using a combination of toll revenue and existing federal and state transportation funds.

"As we finish construction of I-69 between Evansville and Indianapolis, Hoosiers are already experiencing the benefits of a faster, safer connection between southwest Indiana and our capital city and points beyond," Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness said. "Moving forward on the I-69 Ohio River Crossing brings those same mobility and safety benefits to motorists on a regional scale along with tremendous opportunity for private investment and job growth."

Construction on the I-69 Ohio River Crossing is anticipated to begin following the opening to traffic of I-69 Section 6 between Martinsville and Indianapolis in late 2024.

For more information, visit in.gov/indot.

Indiana Indiana Department of Transportation Infrastructure