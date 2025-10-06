Ohio Gov. DeWine and ODOT award $12.7M in grants to 8 small cities for critical road upgrades, including reconstruction, pedestrian enhancements and safety improvements. Projects focus on supporting infrastructure needs in communities with populations between 5,000 and 24,999.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Pamela Boratyn announced Aug. 14 that $12.7 million in grant funding will be awarded to support several small communities with transportation infrastructure needs.

The funding, awarded through ODOT's Small City Program, will be invested in eight cities to support critical road infrastructure improvements that enhance safety, accessibility and economic development. The Small City Program focuses on supporting roadway, safety and pedestrian projects in cities with populations between 5,000 and 24,999 that are not part of a Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO).

"Investing in local communities is critical in keeping Ohio's infrastructure strong and communities connected," said DeWine. "These awards represent Ohio's continued commitment to supporting the unique needs of our smaller communities across the state."

"The Small City Program is an essential tool for helping communities improve their roads, sidewalks and safety infrastructure," said Boratyn. "Through these grants, we're providing critical funding to improve transportation infrastructure, enhance safety, and support economic growth."

The following eight projects have been selected for funding:

Geneva (Ashtabula County): $2,000,000 — West Main Street Reconstruction – Phase 2 — Work includes complete pavement reconstruction and replacement of sanitary and storm sewer lines. The project also will add curb ramps, sidewalks and improved pedestrian crossings to support walkability and safety.

Columbiana (Columbiana County): $1,466,354 — State Route 14/State Route 46/State Route 164 Traffic Signal Replacement — Work includes the replacement of outdated traffic signals at three intersections within the State Route 14/46/164 triangle. The upgrades will include new poles, pedestrian signals and detectors, traffic signals and modern signal controllers.

Fremont (Sandusky County): $2,000,000 — Hayes Avenue & South 5th Street Reconstruction — This project will consist of full-depth reconstruction and resurfacing of Hayes Avenue and South 5th Street, including the addition of sidewalks, pedestrian crossings and shared bike lane markings to promote multi-modal travel.

Norwalk (Huron County): $2,000,000 — West Main Street (State Route 61) Rehabilitation —

Phase 5 of this multi-phase project includes full-depth reconstruction, removal of old trolley tracks and base brick, installation of a new traffic signal, new curb ramps and sidewalks from Newton Street to the Church Street/Case Avenue intersection.

London (Madison County): $755,400 — W. 4th Street Full-Depth Reconstruction — This project reconstructs W. 4th Street between N. Oak Street and N. Main Street and includes installation of storm sewers, parallel parking, curb and gutter, 5-ft. sidewalks on both sides and new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps.

Uhrichsville (Tuscarawas County): $1,553,900 — Jaycee Road and Trenton Avenue Improvements — The project includes partial and full-depth pavement repairs, asphalt overlay, new curbs and sidewalks, improved drainage, pavement striping and signage on portions of Trenton Avenue and Jaycee Road.

Van Wert (Van Wert County): $2,000,000 — S. Walnut Street Full-Depth Reconstruction — This project will reconstruct S. Walnut Street from E. Ervin Road to Hospital Drive. It includes new sidewalks, stormwater system replacement, upgraded utilities, new curb and gutter and enhanced pavement markings and signage.

Upper Sandusky (Wyandot County): $888,440 — E. Wyandot Avenue Pavement Milling — This project includes pavement milling and full-depth repairs on E. Wyandot Avenue from Huffman Way to Township Road 124. Work includes pavement markings, utility adjustments and the installation of high-reflectivity signage for improved safety.

In total, the eight selected projects will receive $12,664,094, supported using Toll Revenue Credits to reduce the local match required by each project sponsor.

