Governor DeWine announces $225M in All Ohio Future Fund support for four new economic development sites in Ohio, aiming to boost infrastructure and attract potential business investments, focusing on job creation and economic growth across communities statewide.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik announced July 21 four properties that will be prepared for future economic development with support from the All Ohio Future Fund (AOFF).

More than $225 million in AOFF funding will be used to improve infrastructure at sites in Coshocton, Lorain, Montgomery and Muskingum counties. DeWine created the All Ohio Future Fund with support from the Ohio General Assembly to help attract future economic development projects by preparing large sites with necessary infrastructure.

"When major corporations are looking for somewhere to build, they want sites that are prepped and ready for construction," said DeWine. "By investing to build infrastructure at the Conesville, Lorain, Dayton and Frazeysburg sites, we're making Ohio more competitive and positioning those regions to attract projects that create good-paying jobs and boost the state's economy."

"There's a lot of work that goes into preparing a site for development, so we're literally laying the groundwork for future jobs and economic development in these communities," said Tressel. "We've already generated interest in these locations, and by proactively preparing them with needed infrastructure, these sites won't be vacant for long."

"Through the All Ohio Future Fund, we're paving the way for major business investments in Ohio," said Mihalik. "These targeted investments ensure Ohio remains a competitive, business-ready state — equipping communities today for the jobs and economic impact of tomorrow."

The Dayton International Airport will receive $78,750,000 for upgrades to the Dayton Airport Defense and Aerospace campus. Planned work includes building a new apron and rehabilitating the existing one to expand the airport's capacity for new hangars to support future economic development projects.

The Lorain County Board of Commissioners will receive $67,412,580 for infrastructure improvements at the Lorain County mega site. The funding will expand water capacity to deliver up to 10 million gal. per day, improve wastewater service and support design and engineering of a new wastewater treatment plant.

The Coshocton County Port Authority will receive $58,752,504 in support of the Conesville Industrial Park project. The funding will be used for roadwork, utility upgrades and water and wastewater improvements to help prepare the site for future development.

The Zanesville-Muskingum Port Authority will receive $20,701,384 to provide water and sanitary access to 600 acres in Jackson Township, within the Frazeysburg development area. The funding will support new public water and wastewater infrastructure to serve the site, including a water treatment plant and a wastewater treatment plant. These improvements will allow the site to be marketable to a variety of potential end-users and encourage investment in the region.

In total, 11 project sites have now received support from the All Ohio Future Fund, representing nearly $350 million in investments to communities around the state. Previously announced projects are located in Defiance, Gallia, Guernsey, Muskingum, Pickaway and Trumbull counties.

