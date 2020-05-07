Gradall Introduces XL 5330 V TrackStar Model

Designed for railroads, municipal railways, city transit systems and others involved in rail construction, repair and right-of-way work, the XL 5330 V is the largest model in the Gradall TrackStar collection.

Gradall Industries Inc. has introduced the XL 5330 V model to its TrackStar collection of versatile railway maintenance machines, meeting the need for greater boom reach and lift capabilities.

"The new XL 5330 V can reach out 25 feet to either side of the track center line, creating a 50-foot swath," said Mike Popovich, Gradall vice president of excavator products. "That extra reach makes it ideal for mowing, trimming vegetation, cleaning up landslides, spreading ballast or gathering logs and debris with a grapple.

"In addition, the XL 5330 V has an extra 1,000 pounds of lift capability, when compared with existing TrackStar models," added Popovich. "We added this lift capability for rail contractors who want to use heavy attachments like an undercutter, or to handle big tie bundles or install heavy components such as pre-made switches."

Gradall Boom Advantages

TrackStar models are distinguished by their low-profile telescoping, tilting Gradall boom design. With a 220-degree full boom tilt capability, without any loss of boom-end power, Gradall TrackStar machines can efficiently position attachments to productively build and repair rail crossings, grade and excavate slopes and ditches and cut back overhanging trees, according to the manufacturer.

For even more attachment positioning versatility, Gradall offers an optional hydraulic coupler on TrackStar models with 360-degree continuous attachment rotation and an extra 110 degrees of tilt motion. The coupler also accommodates a wide range of attachments designed for railway maintenance efficiency, which can be changed hydraulically from the operator cab.

Among the available TrackStar attachments are excavating, ditching, dredging and pavement removal buckets as well as a tree limb shear, single-tooth ripper, fixed thumb grapple, sleeper changer, sleeper layer, flail mower, a Kinshofer NOX rotator and a ballast tamper, bucket, broom and blade.

Exceptional Mobility, a Gradall Tradition

The Gradall rough terrain wheeled undercarriage can efficiently travel over pavement and rails at speeds up to 20 mph, enabling them to get on and off track faster and move quickly over rails to work sides. XL 5330 V models have the extra security of automatic digging brakes as well as excellent stability to work at both sides of the track without the need for outriggers.

Gradall also offers TrackStar models with automatic transmissions and highway speed travel capability. Operators can drive these models at speeds up to 60 mph, quickly accessing crossings and returning to the safety of the equipment yard without the need for a lowboy trailer.

A host of standard operator cab features include air conditioning, removable front window, an adjustable seating module with built-in joystick controls and a switch to select Gradall, SAE or Deere joystick patterns.

TrackStar machines use a single Volvo Penta Tier 4f engine with easy-to-access routine service locations. A network of authorized regional distributors supports all Gradall excavators, supplying service advice and authorized Gradall parts.

For more information, call 800/445-4752 or visit gradall.com/railroad.