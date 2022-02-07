Graham Brent

Graham Brent, chief executive officer of the NCCCO Foundation, will retire July 29, 2022, bringing to a close a 26-year career with the National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators.

Brent has led the NCCCO Foundation since 2019 when he stepped down after 23 years as CEO of the National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators. In that time, the Foundation has achieved industry-wide recognition for its ground-breaking studies on crane operator evaluation and virtual reality; its authoritative accreditation and operator certification reference directories; and its advocacy for the crane and rigging industries in outreach to youth and veterans.

The Foundation also hosts the annual Industry Forum on Personnel Qualifications, which last year attracted almost 500 registrations from safety and health professionals from across the country, a five-fold increase from just two years ago.

"While we are sorry to see Brent go, we are very proud of the sound footing he has established for the Foundation," said NCCCO Foundation President J. Chris Ryan. "We are confident that the organization is poised to capitalize on the progress made to date and that it will continue to impact the industry with its safety-driven mission."

"The last 26 years have been extraordinary in so many ways," said Brent. "I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have served NCCCO during that time, the last three years as CEO of the NCCCO Foundation. I look forward to working with the NCCCO and Foundation boards and staff to achieve a smooth and seamless transition to new leadership."

A search for Brent's successor has been initiated by the non-profit organization.

"We are looking for a highly self-motivated individual who is in complete alignment with, and has demonstrated commitment to, the stated mission of the NCCCO Foundation in advocating for personnel safety and education, and facilitating access by youth, military personnel, and underserved communities to the crane and rigging and associated industries," said NCCCO President Tim Watters.

Interested parties may seek further information from, and send expressions of interest to Thom Sicklesteel, CEO, NCCCO at [email protected]

