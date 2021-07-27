Scope of work includes the construction of two new lanes, a bridge over the California Aqueduct, a high-intensity activated crosswalk beacon at the State Route 46/Bruning Avenue intersection, a large drainage basin on the west side of Lost Hills Road, as well as curb, gutter and crosswalks throughout the town of Lost Hills.

Granite Construction recently announced that it has been awarded a $20 million contract by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) for the State Route 46 4-Lane Widening Project in Lost Hills, Calif. The contract is anticipated to be included in Granite's first quarter 2021 backlog.

The project widens State Route 46 from a two-lane to a four-lane highway between post mile 29.7 and 31.9 in Kern County. Scope of work includes the construction of two new lanes, a bridge over the California Aqueduct, a high-intensity activated crosswalk beacon at the State Route 46/Bruning Avenue intersection, a large drainage basin on the west side of Lost Hills Road, as well as curb, gutter and crosswalks throughout the town of Lost Hills.

"We have a 45-year history of working with Caltrans District 6 to improve safety and mobility for the traveling public in California's Central Valley," said Granite Area Manager Darryl Ebel. "What makes this project unique is our construction of a new bridge over the California Aqueduct. Working over the aqueduct requires heightened awareness, planning and execution to prevent environmental impacts. Granite's environmental professionals will provide integrated project support by helping to plan operations and protect this critical water conveyance resource during all phases of the project."

