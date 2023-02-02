Groff Tractor & Equipment Acquires Plasterer Equipment
Thu February 02, 2023 - Northeast Edition
Groff Tractor


Groff Tractor & Equipment, a construction equipment dealer celebrating its 65th year in business, announced that it has acquired Plasterer Equipment, a John Deere Construction & Forestry dealer with a strong legacy and more than 110 years in the industry.

"We plan to operate the newly acquired John Deere business out of the current Plasterer locations and will provide parts, service, sales and rental through these facilities just like Plasterer has done for the last 110 years," said Mike Savastio, president and CEO.

"These branches will be 're-branded' to become Groff Tractor & Equipment dealerships moving forward."

The purchase of Plasterer Equipment and its four locations located in Lebanon, Bethlehem, Sellersville and Lewisberry expands Groff Tractor's footprint to 10 locations throughout Pennsylvania.

"We will continue to operate our normal Groff Tractor & Equipment business out of our Mechanicsburg and Ephrata facilities supporting existing brands that Groff Tractor currently has today and providing the same outstanding support that we have done for 65 years," added Savastio.

Groff Tractor & Equipment will maintain its headquarters in Mechanicsburg, Pa., and will continue to carry and support brands such as Wirtgen Group, Case, Takeuchi, Rokbak, Liebherr, Toro, Giant, Terramac, Tana, CBI, LaBounty, Etnyre and more.

For more information, visit www.GroffTractor.com.




