Groff Tractor Opens Paving & Material Processing Division

Groff Tractor & Equipment, LLC has announced a new division dedicated toward serving its paving and material processing customers.

Based out of the company's Mechanicsburg, Pa., location, the new division will work closely with Groff's six locations throughout central and western Pennsylvania, utilizing specially trained technicians and parts personnel dedicated to serving the paving and material processing industries.

"Groff Tractor provides sales, parts and services for a wide range of manufacturers," said Jeremiah Lowe, product support manager. "With the creation of this division we will be able to focus on the specialized machines and devote our resources to better servicing the customer."

"We have had dedicated equipment specialists with Matt Wilson, vice president of paving equipment, and Keith Kimmerle, sales manager of material processing equipment, to help customers with their equipment needs. The creation of this new division, headed up by Jeremiah Lowe, will focus on the product support side of these products and will only further enhance our ability to provide our customers with state of the art paving and material processing solutions backed up by industry leading product support," said Michael Savastio, president and CEO.

Lowe, who has been in the equipment industry for more than 20 years, 16 of which were as a field technician, brings a lot of knowledge and expertise to the new position.

"I am very excited about the new role as paving and material processing manager and the new opportunities that it will bring," Lowe said. "I feel that the creation of this new division will help Groff better service the customer by providing highly trained and focused technicians that can repair their machines in an efficient manner."

Working with Lowe will be six certified service technicians and one dedicated parts specialist. Supporting the division will be a telematics specialist, two dedicated product managers and 21 experienced sales professionals. Technicians and parts personnel will receive extensive training at their new training facilities in Mechanicsburg to support all major brands of paving and material processing equipment.

"As the equipment becomes more advanced, we need to adapt and evolve so that we can continue to provide the highest level of expertise that our customers have come to expect from Groff Tractor," said Mike Lester, senior vice president. "Our expanded team of certified and highly trained technicians and parts personnel will partner with our customers and manufacturers to ensure a superior customer experience."

Groff Tractor provides in-shop and 24/7 on-site product support, including routine and emergency maintenance, machine inspections and machine rebuilds. Its customer support call center specializes in parts support across a wide array of OEM products, including Wirtgen, Vögele, HAMM, Kleemann, Rubble Master, MGL Engineering, CBI and Ecotec.