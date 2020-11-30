Ground Breaks on $53 Million New High School Expansion

Located in northwest Ellis County, 25 miles southwest of Dallas, the $53 million project includes a 185,000-square-foot addition to Heritage High School. (VLK?Architects photo)

A groundbreaking ceremony was recently held to celebrate the renovation and construction of an addition to Midlothian Independent School District's Heritage High School in Midlothian.

Adolfson & Peterson Construction is the general contractor, and VLK Architects is the architect on this project.

Located in northwest Ellis County, 25 mi. southwest of Dallas, the $53 million project includes a 185,000-sq.-ft. addition to Heritage High School, adding a second-level classroom wing, two gymnasiums, a fine arts complex, cafeteria expansion and four new athletic facilities.

With a completion date slated for summer 2022, the project also will include renovations to the existing high school and gymnasium spaces, a new football field, a new entrance pavilion and parking lot expansions.

"We are both proud and excited to partner with Midlothian ISD and Adolfson & Peterson in the realization of Phase 2 of the master plan of Heritage High School," said Ross Rivers, principal of VLK Architects, in a statement.

"We believe in fostering an environment where every student can discover their passions and reach their unlimited potential," added Dr. Lane Ledbetter, superintendent of schools. "Thanks to the support of our community, we can create new opportunities at Heritage High School that will benefit our students for many years to come."

Established in 1906, the Midlothian Independent School District is a fast-growing K-12 public school district with more than 9,800 students and 1,100 employees. Comprised of 12 campuses, MISD focuses on innovative learning environments of academic and vocational student interests.