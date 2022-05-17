Rendering of the future Topgolf in Vineyard, Utah. (PRNewsfoto/Topgolf Entertainment Group)

Construction has begun on Topgolf's newest location in Utah County just south of Salt Lake City.

Located just west of I-15 at the intersection of Mill and 400E, Topgolf's new, two-story venue will join a growing entertainment and restaurant development in Vineyard where players can enjoy all the fun while taking in the beautiful views of the Wasatch Mountain Range.

The Topgolf venue, set to open in early 2023, will include 72 signature outdoor hitting bays and will be equipped with Topgolf's proprietary Toptracer technology to accurately trace the flight path of the golf ball.

Toptracer is the a ball-tracing technology used in the golf industry and is the same technology seen on TV while watching major golf tournaments. The venue also will feature a mini-golf attraction, outdoor patio, and meeting and event space. Conveniently located in the heart of Utah County, Topgolf will be a must-visit experience for families, community residents, local businesses and nearby college students. This will be Topgolf's second entertainment venue in the state of Utah, as the company known for its high-tech gaming experience and delicious food and beverages also operates in Midvale.

"The growing Vineyard area is such a vibrant community we have been looking forward to serving, and we can't wait to open our doors early next year," said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. "Our focus is on creating more ways for people to play the game of golf in a fun and unique way, and we are looking forward to welcoming all players in the Utah County area to the Topgolf experience."

About TopGolf

Beyond entertainment, Topgolf will create nearly 300 full- and part-time jobs upon opening this new venue, with an opportunity for future Topgolf Associates in Vineyard to grow their careers, work in a unique culture-first environment, and be part of a company that welcomes everyone as they are.

Topgolf currently operates 76 venues in six countries and continues to have a strong focus on its Commitment to Play Safely so players can have fun with confidence.

