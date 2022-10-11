A celebratory groundbreaking ceremony was held Sept. 19 to mark phase 1 of The Aura at Innovation Square, a mixed market-rate apartment development designed to serve the local community and workforce. (Cleveland Clinic photo)

A celebratory groundbreaking ceremony was held Sept. 19 to mark phase 1 of The Aura at Innovation Square, a mixed market-rate apartment development designed to serve the local community and workforce.

The Aura, scheduled to open in late 2023, will include 82 one- and two-bedroom rental units. Financing is provided by PNC, Cleveland Clinic, the city of Cleveland, the Cleveland Foundation, the George Gund Foundation, the Port Authority of Cleveland and Urban Strategies Inc.

The Aura at Innovation Square is part of a larger community revitalization effort spearheaded by FRDC in the Fairfax neighborhood, home to the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic and Karamu House Theatre.

Cleveland Clinic has collaborated with FRDC to support several community development projects that work to improve the health and wellbeing of the Fairfax community and surrounding areas. During the COVID-19 pandemic when many projects were stalled, Cleveland Clinic provided funding to ensure design for the new mixed-income residential project could continue as planned. In addition to assisting with site acquisition, Cleveland Clinic has invested $10 million to support the overall project.

For more information, visit clevelandclinic.org and fairfaxrenaissance.org.

Today's top stories