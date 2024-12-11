Liebherr breaks ground on a new logistics center in Tupelo, Miss., investing $176 million for a facility central to serving customers across the Americas. The project creates jobs and signifies Liebherr's commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and growth in the region.

Photo courtesy of Liebherr

Liebherr celebrated a significant milestone with the groundbreaking of its new logistics center in Tupelo, Miss.

Located at the Hive Business Park, this advanced facility represents a major milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to strengthening distribution capabilities across the Americas.

For Liebherr the new logistic center in Tupelo, Miss., is of great importance for the whole group. This investment solidifies Liebherr's strategic focus on long-term operational excellence and reinforces its dedication to delivering unparalleled service quality for customers across its broad portfolio. Its central location offers numerous logistical advantages and enables the company to better serve its customers who are not only based in the United States, but also across the Americas.

The first phase involves an investment of $176 million and is expected to create 180 new jobs in the region once completed — with plans to expand further and create over 300 jobs in the long term.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, who was participating the groundbreaking ceremony, underscored the importance of this investment in driving Tupelo's growth and its transformative impact on the local economy.

"It's about creating job opportunities for our people. That's what a great company like Liebherr is going to do here in this community and that's something that really gets me excited about this project."

Community Development Foundation CEO and President David Rumbarger added that the groundbreaking represented nearly a decade of work to establish the Hive Business Park, by saying: "It is exciting to stand before you today to mark this milestone. This moment represents years of vision, collaboration and investment by our community and its partners at every level."

The new logistics center will serve as a hub for a wide range of operations, including warehousing, distribution, pre-assembly, kitting, repackaging and customs and export services. The facility will initially support the distribution of products from Liebherr's earthmoving, tower cranes, concrete technology, mobile and crawler cranes, maritime cranes as well as components. Additional product segments are expected to be integrated shortly after operations commence.

Joerg Stroebele, managing director at Liebherr-Logistics GmbH said, "By establishing this facility, Liebherr aims to provide faster and more efficient services to its customers, reinforcing its position as a leader in the industry."

The facility will incorporate cutting-edge technologies, sustainable design elements and scalability to meet evolving customer needs.

As part of Liebherr-Logistics GmbH, the internal logistics provider for the Liebherr Group, the new logistics center will play a role in managing spare parts logistics for a variety of products segments. With over 430 employees, the Liebherr-Logistics GmbH serves more than 70 Liebherr Sales and Service Companies worldwide, covering over 20 product lines.

Since 2015, it has operated from Oberopfingen, Germany, and in 2023, it opened a second warehouse in Born, Netherlands, to better serve northern and western Europe. The acquired land in the United States forms the basis for an important warehouse of Liebherr-Logistics GmbH on the American continent.

Opportunity for Further Investments in Additional Facilities, Extended Services

In addition to the continental logistics center, the Liebherr Group has the opportunity to establish additional facilities for various Liebherr companies and offer additional services on the acquired site, which covers a total of 110 acres in total, in the future.

By 2026, Liebherr anticipates investing over $176 million in the site, with a potential total investment of up to $230 million as the campus evolves. This underscores the family-owned company's commitment to working on solutions for the future in the field of product development and building and strengthening long-term partnerships.

