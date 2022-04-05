Without the need for outriggers, the GHC85 can quickly move from one static pick to the next. Its ability to maintain 100 percent pick-and-carry capabilities on inclines up to 4-degrees makes it suitable for repetitive utility work, such as setting poles, moving solar panels or setting up larger cranes.

Manitowoc has added an eighth model to its telescoping crawler crane range in the Americas. Featuring a capacity of 85 tons and the longest boom of its class, the Grove GHC85 is positioned in the middle of Grove's range of telecrawlers.

The crane is ideal for use in utility applications, general construction work, bridge work, pile driving and as an assist crane for assembling other cranes. Frame-mounted jacks and counterweight lifting cylinders enable the crane to self-assemble, which can be controlled via a wireless remote.

It can be transported to the job site in just three loads, or four loads when its crawlers are carried separately.

Without the need for outriggers, the GHC85 can quickly move from one static pick to the next. Its ability to maintain 100 percent pick-and-carry capabilities on inclines up to 4-degrees makes it suitable for repetitive utility work, such as setting poles, moving solar panels or setting up larger cranes.

"The biggest advantage of a telecrawler is that you can work efficiently on both even and uneven terrain with solid pick-and-carry charts," said JJ Grace, product manager of GHC cranes.

The 36-in. triple-bar grouser shoes on the tracks offer a high level of stability, in addition to reducing soil compaction, by producing ground bearing pressures as low as 13.2 psi without load, and as high as 24.9 psi with load.

The crane's several track span settings (covering both symmetrical and asymmetrical configurations) are made possible by the hydraulically extendable and retractable cross members that enhance stability even further.

"The maximum track span is 16.7 ft., but one track could be at 100 percent and the other at 50 percent, enabling an operator to maneuver and pick in confined spaces," Grace explained.

A Cummins B6.7L Tier III (218 hp / 164 kW) or Tier IV F (249 hp / 186 kW) engine powers the two-speed hydrostatic drive, giving the GHC85 a maximum speed of 1.43 mph in high range, while creep speeds top out at 0.55 mph in low range.

Functions and options, such as working range limitation and a cold-weather package, also will appeal to those engaged in special civil and hydraulic engineering applications.

High and Mighty

Offering elevations from -3 degrees to +80.5 degrees, the main boom length covers 36.1 ft. to 137.7 ft. Its five sections are adjusted via a four-stage cylinder. A 49.3 ft. bi-fold swingaway standard boom extension is offsettable at 0 degrees, 20 degrees and 40 degrees, providing a useful point for attachments that are ideal for the utility sector. A 10 ft. heavy-duty jib with 10 degree offset is another option, and it's stowable on the left-hand side of the boom.

The main and auxiliary hoists' piston motor and grooved drum facilitate two-speed spooling for smooth operation, with 591 ft. of 20 mm wire rope providing a maximum permissible single line pull of 15,876 lb. The maximum single line speed is 360 ft./min.

Although the hoists are mounted over the rear counterweight, the in-cab monitor with a 7-in. screen provides an operator a way to closely monitor hoist operation. Standard rear and right-hand cameras improve awareness for the operator. Engine bay sound insulation enables quiet communication with riggers on the job site.

The operator's ability to view distant loads are improved in several ways, most notably through the standard 20-degree cab tilt. Other options include a radio remote control for operation from outside the cab, as well as a third hoist that is perfectly suited for foundation applications.

Operators also will appreciate the many ergonomic benefits of the high-vis cab, such as the electric dual-axis controls, joystick control buttons for optional utility attachments, and the Graphical Rated Capacity Limiter. This system gives an audio-visual warning and control lever lockout whenever load limits are approached or exceeded, as well as providing data on boom angle, length, and radius, plus maximum permissible load, momentary load and inclinometer readings.

For more information, visit www.manitowoc.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories