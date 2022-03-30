A Grove mobile crane circa 1952 and a modern GRT8100 rough-terrain crane.

Grove is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2022, a significant milestone for one of the world's most renowned and prolific crane manufacturers.

Grove was launched in 1947 in a garage in Shady Grove, Pa. The Grove brothers — John and Dwight, and Wayne Nicarry — were building farm wagons when they realized they needed a more efficient way to move raw materials. John designed a rudimentary rubber-tired crane, giving birth to the first Grove mobile crane. In time, he would manufacture the first mobile, hydraulic industrial cranes, and Grove would transition from a farm machine company to a crane company.

Today, Grove is one of the world's most recognized crane brands, with operations around the world. In 2002, it became part of the Manitowoc crane brand portfolio and continues to grow its line of all-terrain, rough-terrain, truck cranes and industrial cranes.

Despite changes in lifting technologies, one thing has remained constant: the trust and confidence that Grove instills in customers around the world, the company said.

"We're extremely proud to celebrate Grove's tremendous journey over the past 75 years," said Aaron Ravenscroft, president and CEO of The Manitowoc Company Inc.

"A milestone like this affords us the opportunity to look back and admire what has made Grove successful while inspiring us to drive toward our future goals. For Grove, it's a tradition of performance, reliability, durability, innovation and support. Our sincere gratitude goes out to our customers and the crane operators that helped promote the Grove legacy."

Throughout 2022, Grove will be sharing stories about its people, products, and history on social media and Manitowoc's Looking Up website. It also will pay special tribute to the company's legacy at bauma 2022.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

