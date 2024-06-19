Photo courtesy of Grove Twan Mathijssen (L), crane driver at Gaffert, and Niek Brabers, Manitowoc sales manager in the Netherlands.

Dutch transportation and lifting company, Gaffert, dispatched its new Grove GMK5250XL-1 all-terrain crane to an office development in downtown Amsterdam for its first job.

The crane worked with its full 257.5 ft. main boom and 58.4 ft. bifold swingaway jib to install multiple components for the building's elevator fire safety system. The client spread the lifts over two days due to space and logistics limitations, and all tasks were completed seamlessly. The crane was equipped with 88 ton counterweight and handled loads up to a 197 ft. radius.

"We had to reach tall heights from a downtown job site in Amsterdam where control and confidence were everything. The GMK5250XL-1 delivered all we needed for this project. It's our second Grove crane of this kind and we are blown away by the complete package the company offers in this class. Grove is certainly one of our preferred suppliers for cranes," said Theo Gaffert, owner and director at Gaffert.

The GMK5250XL-1 was designed to push the boundaries of mobile cranes. Its main boom is the longest in its class and includes the TWIN-LOCK boom pinning system. Its long boom and high capacities are coupled with a small footprint and stellar maneuverability for the ultimate five-axle performance, according to the manufacturer.

Power comes from a Mercedes OM471LA EUROMOT 5 engine, which drives the carrier and the superstructure. The single-engine design of the GMK5250XL-1 includes fuel saver technology, which can lower fuel costs by up to 30 percent compared to previous Grove five-axle cranes. Other features on the crane include the MEGATRAK suspension with all-wheel steering and the optional MAXbase variable outrigger positioning system.

Gaffert is a Dutch crane rental and transport company based in Veghel, the Netherlands, and has been in business since 1938.

For more information, visit www.manitowoc.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories