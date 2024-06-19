List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Grove GMK5250XL-1 Called in for High-Rise Project in Downtown Amsterdam

    Wed June 19, 2024 - National Edition
    Manitowoc


    Twan Mathijssen (L), crane driver at Gaffert, and Niek Brabers, Manitowoc sales manager in the Netherlands.
    Photo courtesy of Grove
    Twan Mathijssen (L), crane driver at Gaffert, and Niek Brabers, Manitowoc sales manager in the Netherlands.
    Twan Mathijssen (L), crane driver at Gaffert, and Niek Brabers, Manitowoc sales manager in the Netherlands.   (Photo courtesy of Grove) The GMK5250XL-1 was equipped with 88 ton counterweight and handled loads up to a 197 ft. radius.   (Photo courtesy of Grove) The GMK5250XL-1 used its full main boom and bifold swingaway jib to install parts for an elevator fire safety system at an office in downtown Amsterdam.   (Photo courtesy of Grove) The GMK5250XL-1 was designed to push the boundaries of mobile cranes.   (Photo courtesy of Grove) The crane operated with precision and reached tall heights at the city center job site.   (Photo courtesy of Grove)

    Dutch transportation and lifting company, Gaffert, dispatched its new Grove GMK5250XL-1 all-terrain crane to an office development in downtown Amsterdam for its first job.

    The crane worked with its full 257.5 ft. main boom and 58.4 ft. bifold swingaway jib to install multiple components for the building's elevator fire safety system. The client spread the lifts over two days due to space and logistics limitations, and all tasks were completed seamlessly. The crane was equipped with 88 ton counterweight and handled loads up to a 197 ft. radius.

    "We had to reach tall heights from a downtown job site in Amsterdam where control and confidence were everything. The GMK5250XL-1 delivered all we needed for this project. It's our second Grove crane of this kind and we are blown away by the complete package the company offers in this class. Grove is certainly one of our preferred suppliers for cranes," said Theo Gaffert, owner and director at Gaffert.

    The GMK5250XL-1 was designed to push the boundaries of mobile cranes. Its main boom is the longest in its class and includes the TWIN-LOCK boom pinning system. Its long boom and high capacities are coupled with a small footprint and stellar maneuverability for the ultimate five-axle performance, according to the manufacturer.

    Power comes from a Mercedes OM471LA EUROMOT 5 engine, which drives the carrier and the superstructure. The single-engine design of the GMK5250XL-1 includes fuel saver technology, which can lower fuel costs by up to 30 percent compared to previous Grove five-axle cranes. Other features on the crane include the MEGATRAK suspension with all-wheel steering and the optional MAXbase variable outrigger positioning system.

    Gaffert is a Dutch crane rental and transport company based in Veghel, the Netherlands, and has been in business since 1938.

    For more information, visit www.manitowoc.com.

    This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




