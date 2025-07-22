Lee Lifting, a company servicing film and TV industry, upgraded to a Grove GMK5250XL-1 crane for increased flexibility and lifting power. With a dual winch and hydraulic luffing jib, the crane enhances production capabilities for dynamic film sets. Lee Lifting values Grove cranes for their versatility and unique features, opting for machines that offer the most flexibility and control in their industry.

Manitowoc photo The UK’s Lee Lifting, which specializes in supplying cranes to the film industry, has added a new Grove GMK5250XL-1 to its fleet.

A high proportion of Lee Lifting's turnover comes from the film and TV industry.

The company has worked on many blockbuster movies and TV shows in more than 40 years of business and also has recently moved to a new, larger location in Camberley Surrey, United Kingdom.

The company received the new Grove GMK5250XL-1 in March 2025, and promptly put the crane to work in the UK's increasingly busy film industry. It needed to be well spec'd for holding lights, rigging equipment and other production tasks, all while managing lifts on dynamic sets with ever decreasing amounts of space.

"Originally, we were going for a smaller capacity crane, but we switched to the Grove GMK5250XL-1 after evaluating upcoming projects and realizing we needed more flexibility and specs that met our evolving needs," said Jody Whitmore of Lee Lifting. "It's the highest capacity crane on five axles, which offers more lifting power without jumping up to a six-axle crane that would be harder to manage and fit on job sites."

The 275 ton GMK5250XL-1 has a main boom of 257.5 ft., and optional configurations include an 36.7 ft./58.4 ft. swing-away jib that can be luffed hydraulically allowing for a high level of flexibility. Lee Lifting also specified its crane with a dual winch, which is vital for many of the lifts that film sets demand, eg., using one winch to hold the lighting while the other holds the cable loom.

The new GMK5250XL-1 joins a GMK5150L and GMK3060L in the Lee Lifting fleet. The company has steadily added new Grove models to its fleet, selecting each for its class-leading capabilities and unique features, while Manitowoc ensures performance and uptime remain at the highest levels through its comprehensive, local customer support.

"With the 150 t (165 ton) Grove we got a really long boom, with the 60 t (66 ton) Grove we got a hydraulic luffing jib and now with the 250-tonner (275 ton) we've got the strongest crane on five axles. Each Grove gives us something unique — that's why we keep choosing them," said Whitmore.

In combination with its Grove GMK5150L and GMK3060L, Lee Lifting offers the versatility to support a wide range of production applications, including aerial lighting, aerial stunts (such as controlled falling and flying), prop movements in shots, live action, set building and more.

"We tend to spec our machines with additional features that give us the most flexibility," Whitmore said. "For example, we always add a separate pedal to telescope the boom — it gives us another layer of control. A film set is a dynamic environment that requires constant repositioning, which is why we always opt for a hydraulic luffing jib on our Grove cranes. That extra functionality makes a big difference. We also like the MAXbase capability, which enables us to set up with asymmetrical outrigger positioning and still optimize lifting capacity."

Lee Lifting's relationship with Grove goes back more than eight years. In 2017, the company purchased a Grove GMK5150L, which at the time was the five-axle crane with the longest boom in this segment. Lee Lifting later provided feedback to Grove product management, much of which was incorporated into an updated version of the model.

"It's great to see input being taken on board — we ultimately replaced our original order with the updated version in 2020," Whitmore said.

For more information, visit www.manitowoc.com/grove/all-terrain-cranes/gmk5250xl-1

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories