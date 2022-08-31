The Grove TMS800-2 can carry its full 28,000 lbs. of counterweight and remain within axle and tire limits without a fall-off load.

As the successor to the Grove TMS800E truck crane, the TMS800-2 adopts technology and features developed for larger truck-mounted and all-terrain cranes and packages them into an easily roadable 80-ton unit.

Boasting a wide range of enhancements covering load charts, powertrain and setup, the updated four-axle crane is ideal for a range of taxi applications covering renewable energy, cell tower installation, and road and bridge work, according to the manufacturer.

The redesigned, lightweight carrier transforms the TMS800-2 into a true taxi crane with efficient roadability. The crane can carry its full 28,000 lbs. of counterweight and remain within axle and tire limits without a fall-off load. In areas with stricter roading laws, the TMS800-2 can carry 18,000 lbs. and remain under 100,000 lbs. GVW (gross vehicle weight), and 25,000 lbs. per axle while being in a taxi configuration.

The absence of wing weights contributes to the crane's slim 8.3 ft. travel width. These changes yield substantial transport savings over the lifetime of the crane.

"Think of the TMS800-2 as a lighter version of the TMS9000-2 [115-ton class Grove truck crane], sharing the same ergonomic cab and having interchangeable counterweights, but with a shorter boom, a maximum capacity of 80 tons, and excellent roading capabilities," explained JJ Grace, Grove's product manager for truck-mounted cranes.

"And as the first TMS crane to offer MAXbase as an option, its ability to accelerate setup — even in inconvenient locations — will cement its appeal to busy owners trying to keep up with the demand for their services."

Firm Foundation

A new outrigger design makes the jobsite setup simpler and faster. The rear outrigger box is raised by just under 5 in. to improve the departure angle to 18 degrees, while the front outrigger jacks are raised 3.5 in. to improve ground clearance. This also makes it easier to slide outrigger mats underneath.

Additionally, Grove's MAXbase allows outriggers to be positioned asymmetrically, enabling the crane to be set up as close to the lift as possible — even on constricted sites where obstacles may prevent them from fully extending on one side. Smart sensors accelerate and enhance the stabilization process, providing length sensing and an auto-leveling feature.

Working in conjunction with the Manitowoc Crane Control System (CCS) and its boom configurator feature, MAXbase also increases lift capacities across the board. As a result, the updated crane is able to offer a 30 percent stronger overall load chart than the TMS800E, with a 2,100 to 3,750 lbs. advantage at radii beyond 60 ft.

And when in its maximum allowable travel weight configuration, with a GVW of 105,656 lbs., the TMS800-2 likewise provides up to 26 percent stronger load charts overall than its main competitor, including a 2,500 to 4,000 lbs. advantage beyond 60 ft., according to the manufacturer.

As an added benefit, the four-section, 40-128 ft MEGAFORM boom with Twin-Lock pinning offers a broad working range. The optional 34.5 to 57.6 ft. telescoping swingaway lattice extension (available in versions that offer either manual or hydraulic offsetting up to 45 degrees) produces a maximum tip height of 194.3 ft.

More Power, Perks

Several improvements also have been made on the crane's powertrain, with the switch to a six-cylinder Cummins X12 turbocharged diesel engine boosting power output by 25 to 475 hp, and maximum torque from 1550 lb-ft to 1,700 lb-ft.

The Eaton Roadranger manual transmission remains standard, providing 11 forward speeds and three reverse speeds. An optional automatic version, the Eaton Fuller UltraShift PLUS, is available.

Its sleek, modern aluminum carrier cab, which was first introduced on the TMS9000-2, provides an improved level of comfort and ergonomics for the operator, as well as a tiltable, telescopic steering column with a multifunction steering wheel and an improved gauge cluster and control panel. Sightlines from the adjustable air-suspended seat are enhanced via a camera system that transmits real-time pictures from the rear or the right-hand side blind spot to the in-cab display.

The operator's access to the superstructure cab is simplified by five access/egress points around the chassis. Using the Crane Control System (CCS) platform, the dual-axis ergonomic joysticks allow fine control of the load from the comfort of the adjustable seat with hydraulic suspension. CCS incorporates a full-color graphic display that is vertically mounted for better visibility and hosts a camera relay that gives the operator a bird's-eye view of the deployment of up to 653 ft. of rope from the main hoist, at speeds of up to 370 fpm.

The auxiliary hoist, which also is viewable on the display, offers a cable length of 420 ft. The updated carrier includes more storage areas, including outrigger pad stowage.

"The flexibility of the TMS800E made it a firm favorite with operators who do multiple smaller jobs a day, working in light construction and handling trusses, steel erection, HVAC work, etc.," Grace concluded. "Now, with the aid of these proven upgrades in terms of productivity, the TMS800-2 gives them the opportunity to squeeze in extra picks each day to maximize utilization — and to do so in even greater comfort."

The TMS800-2 is now available in the Americas.

