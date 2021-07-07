Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

GSSI Extensive In-Person, Online Training Program On Using GPR Equipment Safely, Effectively in the Field

Wed July 07, 2021 - National Edition
GSSI


In-person classes are conducted in dedicated classrooms equipped with computer facilities for student use. The training facilities incorporate hands-on training areas, including a specialized concrete forms room, and a 760 sq. ft. indoor utility pit.
In-person classes are conducted in dedicated classrooms equipped with computer facilities for student use. The training facilities incorporate hands-on training areas, including a specialized concrete forms room, and a 760 sq. ft. indoor utility pit.

GSSI, a manufacturer of ground penetrating radar (GPR) equipment, announced a comprehensive training program for new and existing customers on how to use GSSI equipment safely and effectively in the field.

More than 100 virtual and in-person classes will be held in 2021. Training is conducted by a team of three experienced full time professional trainers. In-person classes are held in dedicated training facilities in Henderson, Nev., and Nashua, N.H., which offer more than 5,000 sq. ft. of dedicated training space. In-person classes for 2021 feature smaller class sizes that meet rigorous COVID-19 safety protocols. Also offered are online webinar training options.

In-person classes are conducted in dedicated classrooms equipped with computer facilities for student use. The training facilities incorporate hands-on training areas, including a specialized concrete forms room, and a 760 sq. ft. indoor utility pit. The classes, which run from one to three days, are provided complimentary for those purchasing a major system during the initial two-year warranty period.

Introductory live online webinars are provided for students with an interest in learning equipment basics and who cannot travel to one of the training sites. Customized webinar options also are available.

The class schedule is posted on the GSSI website, so students can select the class and time that meets their needs. Popular offerings include classes on UtilityScan, StructureScan Mini XT, RADAN 7, StructureScan Pro and UtilityScan Pro: SIR 4000.

GSSI trainers apply the technology to the student's application focus and system type. Specialized training classes are offered for archaeology and geophysical applications.

GSSI offers both introductory and advanced training courses. Introductory classes assume no prior knowledge of GPR or EM technology. Advanced classes, which assume prior attendance of an intro class or working experience with the technology, are appropriate for users looking to branch out to new applications.

"GSSI's superior training program includes three full time trainers with a combined 27 years of experience with GPR equipment, who help bring real-world conditions into a safe learning environment," said training supervisor Kevin O'Hara. "We developed the 2021 training program to meet all COVID-19 safety protocols while still providing the high level of training we know is key to our customers' success."

For more information on the 2021 GSSI training program, visit https://www.geophysical.com/training-events/2021-01/.




Today's top stories

UPDATE: With Demolition of Florida Condo Building Complete, Investigators Hunt for Answers

Graham Construction Takes On Nebraska's Fremont Southeast Beltway

George Harms Construction Leads Jersey's 'River Draw' Initial Construction Phase

Cat M320 Wheeled Excavator Offers More Swing Torque, Longer Wheelbase, Extended Service Intervals

Epiroc M-Series DTH Hammers Designed for Maximum Drill Speed, Productivity on SmartROC D65 Machines

VIDEO: Klein Recycling Takes On Scrap World With Atlas

ALL Crane Adds 18 New Grove RTs to Fleet

Tsurumi Integral to Illinois Pond Overhaul



 

Read more about...

GSSI Training






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo