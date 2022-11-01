List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
GSSI's UtilityScan DF Locates, Maps Underground Utilities

Tue November 01, 2022 - National Edition
GSSI


The UtilityScan DF is for complex jobs that have multiple targets that are buried shallow and deep.

GSSI's ground penetrating radar systems are designed to help your business while saving time and money.

The UtilityScan DF is for complex jobs that have multiple targets that are buried shallow and deep. With the two antennas, 300 MHz and 800 MHz, built into one system, you can view shallow and deep targets simultaneously in a single scan on the screen.

Due to the antennas built into the UtilityScan DF, this system can be used for a multitude of applications including utility detection, environmental assessment, archaeology and forensics, according to the company.

The UtilityScan DF is an ideal choice for identifying buried utilities at multiple depths. Both metallic and non-metallic targets can be identified quickly and easily, and GSSI's LineTrac technology gives users the ability to detect AC power and induced RF energy present in buried utilities.

Using the UtilityScan DF ahead of digging lets users avoid service utilities such as gas, communications and sewer lines as well as underground storage tanks and PVC pipes in various soils.

The UtilityScan DF system comes with a 2-year warranty and training classes. GSSI's Academy offers more than 100 classes taught in Nashua, N.H., and Henderson, Nev.

For more information, visit www.geophysical.com/products/utilityscan-df.




