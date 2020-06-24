Sen. Butch Miller

The Georgia Utility Contractors Association Inc. (GUCA) has awarded the 2020 Golden Shovel Legislative Service Award to Sen. Butch Miller.

Miller has been a friend of the utility construction industry for many years and is a frequent speaker and presenter at GUCA Legislative Awareness Day the that association hosts at the Capitol each year.

GUCA Executive Director Vikki Consiglio said, "He has always helped with any legislative concerns as it comes before the Senate. He is always open to listening to the needs of utility contractors to help find solutions to regulatory issues that need legislative attention. We are proud to present him this award, it is well deserved."

Miller was elected to the Georgia State Senate in 2010 to represent the 49th Senate District, which is comprised of the majority of Hall County. On Jan. 8, 2018, Miller was nominated and elected by his colleagues to server as Senate President Pro Tempore. The Senate President Pro Tempore presides over the Georgia Senate when the President of the Senate is absent and is in charge of managing the administrative duties for the senate. In addition to his duties as Senate President Pro Tempore, Senator Miller serves as chairman of the Administrative Affairs Committee and as a member of the Senate Appropriations, Assignments, Banking and Financial Institutions, Ethics, MARTOC, Regulated Industries and Utilities and Rules Committees. He also serves as an Ex-Officio on the Government Oversight Committee.

Miller also is a member of the joint Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Overview Committee (MARTOC) and the Chairman of Georgia World Congress Center Authority Oversight Committee. Miller brings leadership experience to his Senate seat. He is a former chairman of the Georgia Automobile Dealers Association's Board of Directors and of the National Automobile Dealers Association 20 Group. He also is past chair of the North Georgia Honda Dealers' board of directors and the Georgia Baptist Children's Home board of directors, and a former president of the North Georgia Honda Dealers.

He is an active participant in the community, including the Gainesville Rotary, Meals on Wheels, Relay for Life, Eagle Ranch, Hall County YMCA, Edmondson-Telford Center for Children, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Foundation, United Way, and as a school council Board member and partner in education with numerous schools.

For more information about GUCA, visit www.guca.com.