Guess What This Is

Thu March 19, 2020 - National Edition
CEG



Exercising an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Volvo Construction cancelled its press conference and employed local workers to staff its exhibit at the Festival Grounds during ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020. One of the big unveils Volvo was planning to make during the show sat under this sheet and was never revealed. According to Volvo, it may announce what this is by late spring or even later based on ever-changing situation with the pandemic. In the meantime, however, let's have a little fun (we all need some of that.) Send us your best guesses of what you think this is to cmongeau@cegltd.com. Include your name, company and location and we'll publish a list of your best guesses in an upcoming issue of Construction Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

