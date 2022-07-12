In May, H-E-B also announced a $500,000 commitment to support victims and the families affected by the May 24 school shooting. (H-E-B- photo)

H-E-B chairman Charles Butt and the Butt family, as well as H-E-B stores, have pledged a combined $10 million donation for the construction of a new elementary school in Uvalde.

"Our first store in Uvalde opened in 1959 and Uvalde people are our people," Butt said in a press release. "As we continue to mourn tremendous loss, I join my family and H-E-B in working to ensure the Uvalde community can move forward from this tragic event."

In addition to the H-E-B donation, two Texas-based firms, Huckabee and Joeris, will aid in the design and construction of the school and plan to waive fees for their architectural work and contracting services.

The news came alongside the announcement of the new Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit established by the San Antonio based law firm Walsh Gallegos Treviño Russo and Kyle to provide an avenue for donors to contribute to the project. The non-profit board members and the name of the executive director have not been released yet.

"We will never forget those who were senselessly taken from us on that tragic day, and we want to honor their legacy as we work to build our future," said UCISD superintendent Hal Harrell.

The location and design of the new campus, which grades will be served, or the timeline for the project have not been determined, but Harrell said there will be community workshops in the future where attendees provide input on design choices and planning.

The direction of the new campus, per the press release, includes significantly enhancing educational offerings, implementing safety and security measures and infrastructure to support the availability of new technology.

"As part of the process, the foundation will work in tandem with the school district, the Uvalde community, donors and other stakeholders to solicit ideas and gather feedback for the elementary campus and any future projects," reads the press release.

Once the elementary school is fully funded, any remaining funds will support the ongoing future maintenance and operations of the new school, and other district needs and initiatives.

Harrell said funding also may be used in the future to develop a memorial at the Robb Elementary school site. He said this initiative is under construction and open to community input.

Contributions to support the project can be made online at uvaldecisdmovingforward.org.

In May, H-E-B also announced a $500,000 commitment to support victims and the families affected by the May 24 school shooting. The H-E-B tournament of champions, in June, also announced a $500,000 donation to support non-profits providing assistance in Uvalde.

