The $60 million H3C project will include 192 rental homes and a healthcare services facility within the 228,000-sq.-ft. complex. (Impetus photo)

Affordable housing can be an elusive target, especially in these times of rising prices for housing and rental property. It requires the right financing with the right partners in the right location. And the right construction company must be in place to make it all happen.

All these factors have come together in New Orleans at a location only a few minutes' walk from downtown and 10 minutes from the Superdome. The $60 million H3C project will include 192 rental homes and a healthcare services facility within the 228,000-sq.-ft. complex.

Gulf Coast Housing Partnership (GCHP) has invested $114 million in real estate development in the area since 2007. GCHP CEO Kathy Laborde considers this new H3C project crucial.

"Through the addition of affordable housing and commercial revitalization on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard, we have added jobs, reduced blight and encouraged other investors to join us. The missing piece has been affordable, accessible healthcare and now we have it for this neighborhood."

Impetus, a roughly 10-year-old construction company, is the builder and plans to complete construction in summer 2023. Alembic Community Development is partnering with GCHP to handle the development.

The 2.05-acre site is the former parking lot of Brown's Dairy, where Impetus workers began the demolition in October of last year. More than 2,500 cu. yds. of dirt spoil were removed from the site beneath the existing concrete. The existing lot was reasonably level, and following the excavation, workers began building the structures this year.

An additional green element to the job is a specialty parking lot that will be built once most heavy construction activities are complete. Handling stormwater is a big deal in New Orleans, and the parking lot will help address that issue.

Joe Yenni, the project's construction manager of Impetus, described the function of the specialized system.

"We will be building a permeable parking lot that will allow rain to filter through the surface and through a series of stones and a geotextile grid. That will slow the movement of rainwater and will catch some of the impurities from the water. Only then will the water drain into the city's water system."

Part of the initial work consisted of drilling 611 piles to provide support for the work. Concrete podiums provide a foundation for the buildings and are supported by auger-cast piles driven 88 ft. into the ground. Timber piles were driven 60 ft. deep. These piles will support the concrete slabs.

The three building sections, though separate, will be connected in interesting ways. Impetus will be building a 10,000 sq. ft. terrace on the second floor that will connect two of the buildings and provide an area similar to green space.

"The bridges will be wrapped with a mesh panel, creating a unique design feature from the pedestrian level," said Yenni.

Nearly half of the new units will be reserved for residents who are more than 55 years old and eligible for Medicaid.

According to Yenni, parts of the construction work were reserved for minority contractors.

"This project is important because affordable housing is so needed in different areas of New Orleans," said Yenni. "I am excited that the housing will provide a healthcare element as well. This area of the city has not been known for quality housing. We are pleased to be on track to deliver a successful project amid lots of complications including labor shortages, material shortages and rising costs."

The housing development will include 12,600 sq. ft. of commercial and community space anchored by a health center operated by DePaul Community Health Centers. The organization's services will include primary and preventive healthcare for children and adults. Plans call for it to include onsite laboratories and pharmacies.

"The city of New Orleans is excited to partner with GCHP and Alembic to bring new affordable housing units and medical facilities to Central City," said New Orleans' Mayor LaToya Cantrell. "Our investment of $5.4 million leveraged through state and federal dollars will generate a huge economic impact for the New Orleans and provide contracting opportunities for local businesses. This is a win-win for our city." CEG

