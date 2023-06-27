Hamm is bringing six new models to the market in the form of the 7.7 and 8.8 ton class HD+ 70 and HD+ 80. They compact to the highest technical standard.

The HD+ series from Hamm is expanding by six new roller models for asphalt construction with operating weights of 7.7 and 8.8 tons: The HD+ 70 and HD+ 80 models meet the requirements of exhaust emissions category UN ECE R96 (EPA Tier III). Hamm fits the HD+ 70i and HD+ 80i (EPA Tier IV/EU Stage V) models with the Easy Drive operating concept as standard.

Like all the other Tier IV4/Stage V machines of the HD+ series, they are "digital ready". That means they have the necessary interfaces for use with digital applications.

New Models for Tier III Markets

The new HD+ 70 and HD+ 80 models have a 55.4 kW engine. These tandem rollers from Hamm are available as vibration, oscillation or combination rollers. They compact very economically and provide the same driving and handling characteristics as the heavier rollers in this series, according to the manufacturer.

Due to their compact proportions, all six models maneuver with ease even in tight construction sites.

Easy Drive Now for 7.7, 8.8 Ton Class

The Easy Drive operating concept also is now available in the 7.7 and 8.8 ton class of the HD+ series. From summer 2023, it will be fitted as standard on the HD+ 70i and HD+ 80i (EPA Tier IV/EU Stage V) models from Hamm. This means ergonomics and operator comfort have been elevated to a new level in these machines too.

'Digital Ready' In All Weight Classes

Hamm was quick to recognize the opportunities for digitalization to increase compaction quality. That's why the manufacturer has provided the various series with the interfaces required to connect telematics systems and fleet management systems, as well as Smart Doc, the app for compaction control and compaction documentation.

In the HD+ series, all models with EPA Tier IV/EU Stage V-compliant with engines, i.e. including the HD+ 70i and HD+ 80i, will now feature such interfaces. This means there are models with digital interfaces available in every weight class.

Smart Doc: Self-Monitoring, Quality Increase

The free Smart Doc app is just one additional feature available for the HD+ series. This uses Bluetooth to transmit the roller's relevant operating data via an interface to a smartphone or tablet. The operator can see on the end device how the compaction is progressing in real time. In the process, the app links the machine data with the GNSS position.

The Smart Receiver, which is adjusted specifically to the system, provides precise location information. The Smart Doc app also uses the data to produce compaction reports in PDF format. This makes it suitable for self-monitoring as well as for continuous compaction control (CCC).

From autumn 2023, Smart Doc also will be able to bundle together the data from every roller on a single construction site.

This means that every connected device on a construction site will be able to display the overall compaction achieved by the team. The construction management team also can follow the result in real time. This increases not only efficiency but also quality, the manufacturer said.

High Level of Efficiency, Availability Via Telematics

There is even more potential for efficiency in the form of the John Deere Operations Center for construction machines, the central platform for digital solutions from Wirtgen Group. The Operations Center can be used to manage entire construction sites — incorporating planning, monitoring, maintenance and analysis. This helps roller operators to perform maintenance and diagnostic tasks and provides targeted analyses of operating/user behavior. Routine maintenance ultimately increases the availability of the rollers. At the same time, this avoids unscheduled downtimes that are often associated with transport costs and organizational work.

New Chip Spreaders

With its new line spreaders and disc spreaders, Hamm presents practical solutions for spreading asphalt surface courses. The line spreaders create a uniform spreading pattern, in which the spreading width is set precisely and maintained. The spreading quantity is regulated depending on the working speed and is itself constant when driving more quickly or when tilting. All spreaders can be installed and dismantled easily using a quick coupling.

For more information, visit www.wirtgen-group.com.

