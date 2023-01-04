The HX series is the new flagship from HAMM for asphalt construction. The pivot-steered tandem rollers are following in the footsteps of the DV+ series and are designed for high-quality compaction.

Hamm presents a new generation of pivot-steered tandem rollers: The HX series.

Replacing the previous DV+ series, it is impressive due to intuitive operation with Easy Drive, high performance data, many comfort features and sustainable operation, as well as the "Smart Compact" digital compaction assistant, according to the manufacturer.

Hamm has put many detail improvements, new options and interfaces into practice in the HX series. All models are available in countries with the EPA Tier IV/EU Stage V emissions regulation.

High Degree of Precision

The HX series is the new flagship for the Hamm fleet. Designed for asphalt compaction, the HX 70i model (17,000 lbs. / 55.4 kW) and HX 90i (19.842 lbs. / 74.4 kW) achieve high surface outputs on large construction sites. What's more, they also impress in tasks such as compaction in curves with a high degree of precision. Here, the pivot steering shows its strengths with a large turning angle, large track offset and four different steering modes.

Intelligent Drive Control With Automatic Reversing

A foundation for high compaction quality is intelligent drive control with automatic reversing. In combination with the electrically adjustable seat operating unit, it guarantees quality and comfort. It brakes and accelerates the rollers quickly, but smoothly.

The seat also turns automatically in the direction of travel when reversing. This is unique in the market, according to the manufacturer. It produces first-class surfaces and ensures ergonomic working with safety at all times.

Improved Field of Vision

New LED turn indicators and details around the cab give the HX series its distinctive design. The fully glazed panoramic cab offers a vastly improved field of vision with an excellent view of the drum edges. Optionally, lighting for drums and drum edges can be added.

A camera system with two robust monitors (IP 67) are integrated as standard to provide optimal vision. Due to division of the screen, views to the front and to the rear are always visible regardless of seat position. Still unique is the cab floor's glass window for viewing the drums. It can be folded in for cleaning.

Simple Operation, Ergonomics, Comfort

The Easy Drive operating concept combines an ergonomically optimized operator's platform with the sophisticated operating structure, including language-neutral and self-explanatory operation for the HX series: Despite the extensive machine functions, operation is intuitive and very quickly learned.

Steering is performed with the steering wheel; all other important functions are operated via a joystick and the multifunction armrest. The position of armrests and tilt angle of the steering column are adjustable — not forgetting an ergonomic step, folding armrests on request and a comfort exit as well as comfort features such as 12 volt and USB sockets, plus many storage compartments.

New Additive Mixing Unit, New Chip Spreaders

A revised dual-circuit additive mixing unit for the combination rollers saves water and increases the range, as the sprinkling system at the front and rear are controlled separately. Water and additive can be sprayed separately or as a mixture.

For spreading surface courses, Hamm has improved chip spreaders in its range for the HX series: The HLS 150 line spreader (200.7 gal.) and HLS 170 line spreader (253.6 gal.), as well as the HDS disc spreader (198.1 gal., spreading width (315 in).

All models have the option for height adjustment. Optionally, an innovative lowering device is available, making installation and removal possible without a forklift truck or crane. The spreaders are operated from the operator's platform and are fitted with automatically rolling tarpaulins and integrated LED lighting.

Smart Compact Compaction Assistant

The Smart Compact compaction assistant can be used in the rollers of the HX series. The system decides compaction automatically and individually for each drum: Whether to compact with vibration and big or small amplitude, with oscillation, or statically. The driver then only has to enter whether a base, binder or asphalt surface course is to be compacted.

The assistant evaluates data about the condition of the asphalt, optionally incorporating local weather data from an integrated weather station. This means that Hamm is the first manufacturer in the world to automate the separate setting of both drums and is therefore raising process reliability and quality of the compaction and surface to a whole new level, the company said.

Sustainable Compaction, Fuel Savings

The engines work at a lower speed of 1,500 to 2,000 rpm, which reduces fuel consumption as well as noise and exhaust gas emissions. Here, powerful travel pumps ensure high compaction power. Furthermore, the automatic engine stop automatically switches the engine off after an extended period of inactivity.

Smart Compact also contributes towards sustainability. The assistant additionally saves up to 15 percent of fuel by switching off the vibration or oscillation as soon as it is no longer useful. Finally, the rollers can be operated with diesel or HVO fuel.

Modern Solutions for Documentation, Communication, Maintenance

Due to numerous interfaces and the corresponding hardware, the rollers in the HX series are prepared for future applications and challenges — be they quality, documentation or communication challenges. Hamm also offers the option of integrating systems for avoiding collisions with a PDS (proximity detection system) interface.

In addition, the telematic system JDLink is on board in all models, which can be used to call up elements such as performance data for rollers, fill levels, error messages, operating hours or service intervals — any time, anywhere.

Nine Models, Split Drums

The HX series rollers are available with 17,000 lbs. (HX 70i) and 19,842 lbs. (HX 90i) operating weight. Among the nine total versions are models with two vibrating roller drums, an oscillation and a vibrating roller drum as well as combination rollers. Here, the vibration and oscillation drums are made as a split or non-split drum depending on the model.

For more information, visit www.wirtgen-group.com.

