H&R Agri-Power announced the acquisition of FB McAfoos in Benton, Ill. This is H&R Agri-Power's 18th location and third location in Illinois.

The dealership will continue to operate as FB McAFoos, and offer the same customer service and product lines that have been provided in the past to the southern Illinois region.

This location carries a full range of turf, agricultural and construction products including Kubota, Landpride, eXmark, Grasshopper, Bush Hog, Vermeer, Kubota Construction, Kubota Rental and Stihl among other product lines.

"I am pleased that I was able to find a buyer that shares my desire to provide top quality customer service," said Tom McAfoos, previous owner of FB McAfoos. "Additionally, the benefits and continued opportunity for my current employees are more than I could provide as a single store operation. It will be all the same people our customers are used to working with plus the addition of a new, local store manager."

"We are excited to welcome FB McAfoos and their employees to the H&R Agri-Power family," said H&R Agri-Power President Wayne Hunt. "They bring employees with years of experience, and we look forward to working with them to provide the same level of customer support that their customers have come to expect."

The Benton location currently has operating hours of: Monday to Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (extended hours seasonally); Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (extended hours seasonally).

For after hour emergencies, contact Store Manager Josh Underwood at 618/629-3339.

FB McAfoos began in 1918 when Fred B. McAfoos opened a business in Benton, selling feed and farmstead equipment. In the 1930s, McAfoos added a harness shop, and eventually moved the business just east of the old Webster Jr. High School in Benton the 1940s. The harness shop finally closed in the 1950s, but the feed and equipment business remained in the same location until 1968.

McAfoos' son, John, joined the business after returning from World War II and as rationing eased, more emphasis was placed on tractors and equipment. John moved the business to the old Ward Dairy Farm location in 1968. Tom McAfoos joined the business as the third generation in 1977, and in 1979 the business moved one more time to its current location on Highway 34 East in Benton. FB McAfoos is now an employee-owned business carrying on the family tradition.

H&R Agri-Power is 100 percent employee owned and operated. The dealership is built on more than 50 years of experience and uses the combined resources of now 18 farm and consumer implement locations throughout Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Indiana.

For more information on FB McAfoos, call 618/438-4721 or visit www.fbmcafooskubota.com. For more information on H&R Agri-Power, visit www.hragripower.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

