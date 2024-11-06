Hansen Auction Group held its 59th annual four-day Fall Nitke Contractor Auction Oct. 24 to Oct. 29. Online bids were accepted all four days, while the live auction was held Oct. 24 and 25 at the company's facility in Mosinee, Wis.

Day one featured heavy trucks, trailers and vehicles; day two was for Yellow Iron, skid steers and construction equipment; day three (online only) had customers bidding for shipping containers, truck parts and accessories; and attachments, auxiliary accessories, concrete and mini-excavators were part of day four's offerings online.

For more information, visit hansenauctiongroup.com. CEG

