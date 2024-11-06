List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Hansen Auction Group Conducts 59th Annual Fall Auction

    Wed November 06, 2024 - Midwest Edition #23
    CEG


    Hansen Auction Group held its 59th annual four-day Fall Nitke Contractor Auction Oct. 24 to Oct. 29. Online bids were accepted all four days, while the live auction was held Oct. 24 and 25 at the company's facility in Mosinee, Wis.

    Day one featured heavy trucks, trailers and vehicles; day two was for Yellow Iron, skid steers and construction equipment; day three (online only) had customers bidding for shipping containers, truck parts and accessories; and attachments, auxiliary accessories, concrete and mini-excavators were part of day four's offerings online.

    For more information, visit hansenauctiongroup.com. CEG

    The Hansen Family – (L-R) Chase, Avery, Tammy, Bryce, Briley and Taylor – in front of the Cat dozers ready to go on the block during day two of the company’s 59th annual fall sale. (CEG photo)
    Stan Maruszczak (L) of Stan’s Dirt Works talks with Bryce Hansen, president and CEO of Hansen Auction Group. (CEG photo)
    These Cat dozers were just some of the yellow iron available on day two of the Hansen Auction. (CEG photo)
    Marvin Albrecht (L) of North Country Dozing and Peter Huber of Indianhead Renewable Forest Products look over this Gehl 7810 skid steer. (CEG photo)
    Jacob Cournoyer (L) and Larry Baumbach of Baumbach Cranberries were interested in this Bobcat E42 mini-excavator. (CEG photo)
    Testing this Cat 310 mini-excavator are Jacob Gavin (L) and Zach Brocken of J. Gavin Construction, Stevens Point, Wis. (CEG photo)
    Baylor Braatz of Braatz Land Clearing was considering a bid on this Komatsu PC360LC excavator. (CEG photo)
    A nice variety of wheel loaders were available at Hansen’s 59th annual Fall Nitke Contractor Auction. (CEG photo)




    \\ \\ \\