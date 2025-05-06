Hardings Inc. celebrated the grand opening of its new facility in Elwood, Illinois, offering tours, deals and showcases to customers in the Chicagoland area. The 10,200-sq.-ft. building includes service bays, a steam cleaning bay and a larger display area. The family-owned business, founded in 1916, specializes in selling and servicing equipment from brands like Hyundai and Manitou. Visit hardingsinc.com for more information.

Hardings Inc., a family-owned and operated dealership, welcomed customers to celebrate the opening of its new facility at 26336 Heritage Dr., Elwood, Ill., on April 26, 2025. This location serves customers in the Chicagoland area.

The celebration included tours of the facility, giveaways, exclusive deals, showcases and more. Factory representatives and the Hardings Inc. team also were on hand to answer customer questions.

H&H Builders was the general contractor of the new 10,200-sq.-ft. facility, which sits on 3.75 acres, giving the company extra capacity for stock machines, parts and service. The main shop size is equivalent to Hardings' existing building in Indiana, with an indoor display area that is triple the size of that location.

The new facility has three double-deep service bays and an indoor steam cleaning bay to clean the equipment along with an employee break room. The front of the facility offers a showroom for small equipment, a parts counter and offices.

"The new facility will allow us to better service our Illinois customers with a physical location for them that is easily accessible from the major highways," said Clarence Harding, president and owner of Hardings Inc. "The primary focus of the new facility is the sales and service of the new equipment along with rentals and parts sales."

Technicians have received factory training from Hyundai CE and Manitou and in addition, Hardings offers field service by J&M Equipment Service and Repair.

The company was founded in Lowell, Ind., in 1916 by Emil Harding, Clarence's grandfather.

"The first machine Emil sold was ALL Work steel-wheeled tractor," said Clarence. "The biggest problem he had in those days was what to do with the horses they had to take in on trade."

Hardings Inc.'s product lines include Hyundai Construction Equipment, Manitou, Baumalight, Behnke Trailers, Globe Trailers and Wacker Neuson.

For more information, visit hardingsinc.com.  CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2025 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Today's top stories