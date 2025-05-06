List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Hardings Inc. Celebrates Grand Opening of Its Newest

    Hardings Inc. celebrated the grand opening of its new facility in Elwood, Illinois, offering tours, deals and showcases to customers in the Chicagoland area. The 10,200-sq.-ft. building includes service bays, a steam cleaning bay and a larger display area. The family-owned business, founded in 1916, specializes in selling and servicing equipment from brands like Hyundai and Manitou. Visit hardingsinc.com for more information.

    Tue May 06, 2025 - Midwest Edition #10
    CEG


    Hardings Inc., a family-owned and operated dealership, welcomed customers to celebrate the opening of its new facility at 26336 Heritage Dr., Elwood, Ill., on April 26, 2025. This location serves customers in the Chicagoland area.

    The celebration included tours of the facility, giveaways, exclusive deals, showcases and more. Factory representatives and the Hardings Inc. team also were on hand to answer customer questions.

    H&H Builders was the general contractor of the new 10,200-sq.-ft. facility, which sits on 3.75 acres, giving the company extra capacity for stock machines, parts and service. The main shop size is equivalent to Hardings' existing building in Indiana, with an indoor display area that is triple the size of that location.

    The new facility has three double-deep service bays and an indoor steam cleaning bay to clean the equipment along with an employee break room. The front of the facility offers a showroom for small equipment, a parts counter and offices.

    "The new facility will allow us to better service our Illinois customers with a physical location for them that is easily accessible from the major highways," said Clarence Harding, president and owner of Hardings Inc. "The primary focus of the new facility is the sales and service of the new equipment along with rentals and parts sales."

    Technicians have received factory training from Hyundai CE and Manitou and in addition, Hardings offers field service by J&M Equipment Service and Repair.

    The company was founded in Lowell, Ind., in 1916 by Emil Harding, Clarence's grandfather.

    "The first machine Emil sold was ALL Work steel-wheeled tractor," said Clarence. "The biggest problem he had in those days was what to do with the horses they had to take in on trade."

    Hardings Inc.'s product lines include Hyundai Construction Equipment, Manitou, Baumalight, Behnke Trailers, Globe Trailers and Wacker Neuson.

    For more information, visit hardingsinc.com.  CEG

    (All photographs in this article are Copyright 2025 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14

    (L-R): Jed Travis of J&M Service and Equipment Repair; Sean Maloney of Merc Group; and Jack Maloney of Merc Group looked over this Manitou MLA 6-65HZ articulated loader with a Gorilla GXS 75 hammer attachment. (CEG photo)
    Mike Ross, senior vice president of Hyundai CE, presents the 20-year dealer award to Clarence Harding, president and owner of Hardings Inc., during the grand opening of the Illinois store. (CEG photo)
    Tim Dominick (L) of Midwest Septic Service and Vince Harding, Hardings Inc., tour of the new parts department. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Vince Harding, Hardings Inc., gives the specs on this Hyundai HX17AZ compact excavator to Ron Plunk and his son, Austin, of Allied Landscaping. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Chuck Mixon and Andrew Mixen of M7 Excavating, asked Dave Huppenthal of Hardings Inc., about this Manitou 2300 VT tracked skid steer. (CEG photo)
    Hardings Inc. welcomed customers to celebrate the opening of its new facility at 26336 Heritage Dr., Elwood, Ill., on April 26, 2025. (CEG photo)
    Discussing this Hyundai HX35A compact excavator (L-R) are Dave Huppenthal of Hardings Inc.; Ed Harseim, of Hyundai Construction Equipment; Rudy Sutton of R.V. Sutton Excavating Inc.; and Mike Ross, senior vice president of Hyundai Construction Equipment. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Ryan Day, Daytronx LLC; George Nikitaras, Hardings Inc.; and Hank Grothen, H&H Builders. H&H was the general contractor on the new building. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Samantha Justice, Derrick Justice of Hardings Inc., Phil Nelson and Penny Nelson of J&M Equipment Service and Repair, Schererville, Ind., took an opportunity for a photo up with this Hyundai HX260A L crawler excavator. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Vince Harding, Hardings Inc., pictured with a Hyundai HL955A wheel loader, welcomed family members Shannon Marshall, Cathy Marshall and Stormy Marshall to the grand opening. (CEG photo)
    Ken Ziese (L) of Ziese and Son’s Excavating and Clarence Harding, president and owner of Hardings Inc., catch up at the grand opening celebration. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Keith Bowen of Local 150; Rick Briggs of Hardings Inc.; Steve Briggs of Local 150; and a Hyundai HX35AZ mini-excavator. (CEG photo)
    Dave Mathews of R.V. Sutton Excavating Inc. was interested in this Hyundai HD100 dozer. (CEG photo)
    Bruno Giannini of Sylvio Giannini Cement watched as his sons, Nicholas and Constantine, took the controls of a Hyundai HX260A L crawler excavator. (CEG photo)




