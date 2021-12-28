This is part of a bigger continuing initiative at Hawthorne that it is calling “Hawthorne Kahiau.” It named the company’s ongoing giving initiative Kahiau, because the meaning resonates with its mission, which is “we help our customers build better communities.”

Hawthorne Cat is supporting more than 200 food banks and home-delivered meal service to seniors and individuals with disabilities to help meet the sharp rise in hunger across communities throughout the country.

Hawthorne, through its partnership with Aloha United Way, is donating $50,000, with two of the beneficiaries being Hawaii Food Bank and Hawaii Meals on Wheels for Kupuna to meet the sharp rise in food insecurity.

Launching this fund with Aloha United Way is part of a continuing community benefit effort for Hawthorne Cat.

"This time of year should be a time of joy, and the more families, the elderly and those with disabilities we can help put food on the table, the stronger our communities will be," said Bobby Whitworth, general manager of the Pacific Region of Hawthorne Cat. "We chose to partner with Aloha United Way because we could easily direct resources to their partner agencies who are already serving communities with a statewide presence. The agencies already communicate well between islands, and they can funnel food, information or funds where they will make the most impact."

This is part of a bigger continuing initiative at Hawthorne that it is calling "Hawthorne Kahiau." It named the company's ongoing giving initiative Kahiau, because the meaning resonates with its mission, which is, "we help our customers build better communities."

In Hawaiian, Kahiau means to give generously or lavishly with the heart and without expectation of return. Hawthorne Cat hopes its Kahiau initiative will inspire additional funding partners to join the effort and contribute.

For more information, visit https://www.hawthornecat.com/kahiau-giving-to-hawaiis-communities/

About Hawthorne Cat

Hawthorne Cat is the authorized dealer for Cat construction and power equipment in San Diego, Hawaii, Guam, Saipan and American Samoa. Hawthorne sells, rents, provides parts and service, training and emission solutions to various industries including general building construction, landscaping, marine, paving and power generation.

For more information, visit https://www.hawthornecat.com/.

Today's top stories