The new Hawthorne Cat Oceanside branch at 2401 Industry St., Oceanside, Calif., 92054. The Chula Vista location has moved to 1751 4th Ave., Chula Vista, Calif., 91911.

Hawthorne Cat, the Cat equipment dealer in San Diego, the Hawaiian Islands and the Pacific Region, has announced the opening of its new store in Oceanside, Calif. Additionally, its Chula Vista store has moved to a larger, more convenient location,.

Throughout 2021, Hawthrone Cat also will be expanding its services so customers can also have maintenance work done on their equipment at the San Diego branch stores. Hawthorne's technical support and service team takes great pride in delivering the best customer experience in the industry.

"Experience the Hawthorne difference for all of your equipment, parts and service needs," said Ross Farmer, corporate machinery sales and rentals manager. "We are excited to be opening these two new branches to better serve San Diego County"

Visit the new Hawthorne Cat Oceanside branch at 2401 Industry St., Oceanside, Calif., 92054. Hours of operation are 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. The branch can be reached at (760) 529-4700.

The Chula Vista location has moved to 1751 4th Ave., Chula Vista, Calif., 91911 Hours of operation are 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. The branch can be reached at (619) 336-2500.

Hawthorne Cat currently has five stores in San Diego County, with a total of 13 locations throughout San Diego, Hawaii and the Pacific Region.

Customers can rent, buy equipment or purchase parts at all of its branches.

Today's top stories