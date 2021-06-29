Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Hawthorne Cat Opens New Oceanside, Chula Vista Shops

Tue June 29, 2021 - West Edition #14
Hawthorne Cat


The new Hawthorne Cat Oceanside branch at 2401 Industry St., Oceanside, Calif., 92054. The Chula Vista location has moved to 1751 4th Ave., Chula Vista, Calif., 91911.
The new Hawthorne Cat Oceanside branch at 2401 Industry St., Oceanside, Calif., 92054. The Chula Vista location has moved to 1751 4th Ave., Chula Vista, Calif., 91911.

Hawthorne Cat, the Cat equipment dealer in San Diego, the Hawaiian Islands and the Pacific Region, has announced the opening of its new store in Oceanside, Calif. Additionally, its Chula Vista store has moved to a larger, more convenient location,.

Throughout 2021, Hawthrone Cat also will be expanding its services so customers can also have maintenance work done on their equipment at the San Diego branch stores. Hawthorne's technical support and service team takes great pride in delivering the best customer experience in the industry.

"Experience the Hawthorne difference for all of your equipment, parts and service needs," said Ross Farmer, corporate machinery sales and rentals manager. "We are excited to be opening these two new branches to better serve San Diego County"

Visit the new Hawthorne Cat Oceanside branch at 2401 Industry St., Oceanside, Calif., 92054. Hours of operation are 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. The branch can be reached at (760) 529-4700.

The Chula Vista location has moved to 1751 4th Ave., Chula Vista, Calif., 91911 Hours of operation are 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. The branch can be reached at (619) 336-2500.

Hawthorne Cat currently has five stores in San Diego County, with a total of 13 locations throughout San Diego, Hawaii and the Pacific Region.

Customers can rent, buy equipment or purchase parts at all of its branches.




Today's top stories

Speculation Rife On Cause of Champlain Towers Collapse in Florida

Guy F. Atkinson Delivers $107M Concrete, Asphalt Upgrades On Pomona Freeway

America's Economy Rides on Interstate Highways

Washington, D.C.'s I-295 Reopens After Pedestrian Bridge Collapse

Charles Blalock & Sons Inc. Leads $300M Alcoa Highway Reconstruction Work

Women Road Builders Association Hosts Spring Gathering at West Side Tractor's New Headquarters

Plan to Raze Four Dams Clears Next Legal Hurdle

Idaho Transportation Board Approves Dozens of Projects



 

Read more about...

Business News California Caterpillar Hawthorne CAT






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo