Hawthorne Cat Opens New Retail Showroom in Escondido, Calif.

The Hawthorne Escondido branch is located at 1620 Mission Road, Escondido, CA 92029. Hours of operation are 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Hawthorne Cat, the Cat equipment dealer in San Diego, the Hawaiian Islands and the Pacific Region, announced the opening of its new retail showroom in Escondido, Calif. The Hawthorne Escondido branch recently was remodeled with the addition of a new showroom and service capabilities.

Hawthorne Cat now offers everyday consumables for Cat products such as oils, filters and grease, all in one convenient place. Customers can even rent or buy machines, get parts and purchase safety gear and Cat branded merchandise.

Coming in 2021, Hawthorne Cat also will be expanding its services so customers can have maintenance work done on their Cat machines.

"Experience the Hawthorne Difference today at our new retail showroom for all of your Cat equipment, parts, and service needs," said Ross Farmer, corporate machinery sales manager. "Customers will have a full retail experience when they walk through the doors of our newly remodeled Escondido branch."

Hawthorne Cat currently has three branches in San Diego County, as well as an additional location for machinery and power rentals with a total of 10 locations throughout San Diego, Hawaii and Guam.

The Hawthorne Escondido branch is located at 1620 Mission Road, Escondido, CA 92029. Hours of operation are 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information, call 760/740-2900.