Hawthorne Cat, the exclusive Cat equipment dealer in San Diego, the Hawaiian Islands and the Pacific Region, recently announced Andrew Holemo, Hawthorne's Think Big Student and field service technician, won first place at Caterpillar's nationwide Cat Trial 10: Tech Test competition, beating 17 other Cat dealer technicians.

To celebrate Cat service technicians and to recognize the potential careers these jobs provide, Caterpillar's latest trial video — Cat Trial 10: Tech Test — showcased the knowledge of these technicians while challenging them in a competition against their peers. Caterpillar's latest trial video highlighted 18 dealer technicians who tested their skills through an obstacle course. The challenges are similar to problems technicians must solve when working on a customer's product. Technicians are experts on the latest technology on hundreds of different Cat machines and engines.

"Our technicians are key to helping Hawthorne Cat customers build a better San Diego," said Chandra Ramamoorthy, Hawthorne Cat vice president. "These positions are challenging, high-tech and in high demand. These are careers that are well compensated, too. We're hopeful this video provides people a closer look at some of the skills technicians have and how they apply them in their jobs."

The services these technicians provide are critical for customers to help keep their businesses operating. Technicians work in a fast-paced environment, and they understand both the iron and technology on Cat products.

To learn more about open positions, visit www.hawthornecat.com/careers. To watch the Cat Trial 10: Tech Test video, visit www.cat.com/trial10.

